The Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond are expected to get 16-22 inches of snow between Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 23, according to the National Weather Service, much of which will come between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening.
Hudson City Hall has already alerted the community that it will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, February 22-23.
There is plenty to consider while the snow starts to dance down, so we’ve broken it up into a few key concepts to revisit.
Traveling
It is highly recommended by the Hudson Police Department that you stay home during snowstorms. With peak wind gusts expected near 40 mph and falling snow, blowing and drifting snow could occur across much of the forecast area on Wednesday and Thursday.
Should you need to travel for work or emergencies, here are some tips from the Hudson Police Department and the American Red Cross:
Check your vehicle emergency supplies kit and replenish it if necessary.
Bring blankets or sleeping bags, rain gear, extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks and wool hats.
Bring your cell phone and make sure the battery is charged.
Plan to travel during daylight and, if possible, take another person with you.
Let someone know your destination, your route and when you expect to arrive.
Before leaving, check the weather reports for all areas you will be passing through.
Download the free American Red Cross emergency app to get updates and tips.
Accidents
If you find yourself in an accident during a snowstorm, attempt to pull off the roadway to avoid further accidents and call 911 immediately, as you would in any other accident. Advise operators of any possible injuries and the location of the accident.
Unless help is visible within 100 yards, stay in the vehicle and wait for assistance.
It’s going to be cold, but it’s important to follow some guidelines for engine use after an accident.
Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour.
Use the heater while the engine is running.
Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.
Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen.
“Drink fluids to avoid dehydration, which can make you more susceptible to the ill effects of cold and to heart attacks,” Hudson Police Officer James Wildman said.
A helping hand
With snow accumulations covering the region, along with frigid temperatures, the U.S. Postal Service asks that you help your mail carriers deliver mail.
Customers are asked to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
If customers receive curbside delivery, make sure to remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to mailboxes clear for mail carriers.
Just as your travel may be delayed by the snow, so might be your mail carrier’s.
Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Delivery will be attempted the following delivery day if it has been delayed.
Blue collection boxes need to be kept clear for customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operations expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation.
Snow emergencies
In the city of Hudson, snow emergency proclamations are used for the purpose of being able to remove snow on city streets after a significant snowfall. All vehicles are required to be removed from the roads until the roads have been cleared of snow from curb to curb.
Updates on snow emergencies can be found on the city website and the Hudson Police Department social media.
There are currently three snow emergencies planned:
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3 a.m. until roads have been cleared curb to curb.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 a.m. until roads have been cleared curb to curb.
Friday, Feb. 24, 3 a.m. until roads have been cleared curb to curb.
“Like most other communities, it’s all hands-on deck,” Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz said. “Every employee with plowing experience will be asked to assist with removal efforts. Public works staff have been anxiously waiting for the arrival of the impending snowstorm.”
Trucks have been checked, greased and filled with fuel, salt and brine.
The crews are ready to go.
“The way the storm is anticipated to hit is a blessing in disguise,” Mroz said. The crew will be able to plow curb to curb on Wednesday morning, anticipating 3-6-inches. They’ll wait to do the next round on Wednesday afternoon and evening; and do the same on Thursday and Friday.
“A rotating crew will perform evening salt runs on Tuesday and Wednesday to keep the main roads open before heading home to catch a couple hours of sleep,” Mroz said.
The full crew will report at 2 a.m. each morning to begin full clean-ups, focusing on streets, alleys and parking lots, following up with trails and sidewalks.
“We don’t anticipate having everything cleared by Friday and there will be remaining snow clearing and removal work that spills into next week,” Mroz said.
Residents can help their hard working plow crews by keeping their trash cans in their driveway.
City ordinance also requires residents to shovel their adjacent sidewalks and not blow snow back into the street after they have been cleared. Residents can be cited if these ordinances are violated. This can result in monetary fines and/or possible community service.
School district update
The Hudson School District is closely monitoring the weather for Wednesday and Thursday.
No closure decisions have been made, though the district will “likely be closed on Thursday,” based on current weather predictions.
“We feel it is in the best interest of our kids and staff to wait to make the determination until the storm actually arrives,” a post from the school district reads on Facebook.
If schools close on Wednesday, families and staff will be alerted no later than 5 a.m. on Wednesday. A decision may yet be made this evening.
A delay or closure on Friday is a possibility.
If school is held on Wednesday, there will be a three-hour early release, meaning no morning or afternoon 4K or early childhood services.
School age care families need to pick up their children within an hour of school closing.
No after school activities, practices or events.
The Raider Fitness Center will be closed as well.
Families with inclement weather routes should use their alternate pick up and drop off locations.
