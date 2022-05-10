Quick hits, New Richmond City Council May 9 Council members approved a bid of $1.5 million from Haas Sons for the 2022 Street and Utility projects as specified in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan. The plan was amended to eliminate the sidewalk scheduled to be constructed between Third and Fifth streets and to remove the existing partial sidewall on Oak.

Council members approved the purchase of 20,000 feet of 2.5-inch innerduct from Millennium at a cost of $50,000. Flexible HDPE duct is used as conduit to install primary and secondary underground cable primarily for new construction.

Council members approved the bid from Tjader and Highstrom Utility Services to complete the underground portion of the CTH K single-phase to three-phase conversion at a cost of $40,970.

Council members approved the bid from Quality Flow to update the Utilities Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) equipment at a cost of $56,200. Members also approved a fee not-to-exceed of $20,000 for installation. SCADA enables remote monitoring and rudimentary control of utility systems and enhanced data collection that can be used to maximize performance and monitor regular maintenance.

Council members approved the purchase of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited four-wheel-drive from Bernard’s for $29,975. The vehicle has 35,000 miles on it, and the balance of a five year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty. Members approved the purchase of an extended maintenance plan that includes oil changes with tire rotations and $10,000 for the installation of additional police equipment including lights, sirens and radio.

Council members approved a resolution stating the city’s intention to replace lead service water lines at residences as required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program.

The city’s loan application was approved for $300,000.

The program works in a unique way. Homeowners wishing to participate in the program will have the opportunity to select a plumber from a pool of contractors assembled by the Public Works Department to do the work necessary to replace lead service line laterals from the curb stop to their residence.

Once the work is completed, the homeowner can apply to the city to be reimbursed for the costs incurred to replace the service line. Reimbursement is meant to cover all costs associated with the replacement including any excavation, plumbing and lawn restoration.

Any work from the curb stop to the water main will be the city’s responsibility.

Public Works Director Erik Evenson estimated that the city has more than 100 residences that need lead lines replaced.

“Once we get some plumbers onboard, we’ll reach out to all the residents who we suspect have lead services and say, ‘Hey here’s this program. Here’s what we would like to do,” Evenson said.

Once all of the funds have been distributed to homeowners, the DNR will forgive the city’s loan principal in full.

The program funds must be used this year.

Tax district

Acting on their March 28 work session discussion, New Richmond City Council members approved a resolution terminating Tax Incremental District (TID) No. 8 and a second resolution utilizing the Affordable Housing Extension to allocate the final year of revenue collected in TID No. 8 to the affordable housing fund.

The first resolution would make 2023 the final year of revenue collection for the district.

TID No. 8 is projected to have $1,347,049 in fund balance following payment of all project expenditures and debt. Upon closure the fund balance is required to be redistributed to the appropriate jurisdictions – city, county, school district and Northwoods.

It is estimated $350,000-$400,000 will be collected in the final revenue period and distributed to the affordable housing fund.

K9 fun run

Police Chief Craig Yehlik announced the theme for this year’s annual K9 Fun Run and Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 21, starting at 10 a.m., will be Twinsies. Dress like your pet and win a prize.

The 2-mile run/walk costs $20 per person or $30 for a family. Four-legged family members are free. Cost includes a dog treat, dog toy, light breakfast and post-race photos. Register on the Police Department facebook page at: 4th Annual K9 Classic.

Funds support the New Richmond Police Department’s K-9 Unit.