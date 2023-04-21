Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 682.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 682.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 684.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 684.1 feet on 04/17/1952. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Washington, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.6 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Vernon and Houston Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 04/18/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&