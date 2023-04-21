giveBIG St. Croix Valley, the highly anticipated online giving event powered by United Way St. Croix Valley, returns to the St. Croix Valley on April 25. giveBIG takes place entirely online, allowing donors to conveniently make contributions to their favorite organizations from the comfort of their own homes. giveBIG is a unique opportunity for individuals to support a variety of causes and organizations with a few simple clicks.
This year’s event features a diverse group of more than 75 nonprofits, including those focused on education, the environment, pets and more. Participating organizations will be in the running for over $11,000 worth of prizes, which will be awarded throughout the day. These prizes range from $100 to $1,000 and are made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. This year’s sponsors include WESTconsin Credit Union, St. Croix Valley Foundation and Royal Credit Union and MidWestOne Bank.
“giveBIG is an opportunity for everyone throughout the St. Croix Valley to come together and support the causes and organizations that matter to them,” Alyson Sauter, giveBIG Program Manager, said. “We are thrilled to have such a diverse group of nonprofits participating, and can’t way to see the impact that this event will have on the communities they serve.”
Early giving kicked off on April 3, but the big day will kick off at 12:01 a.m. on April 25 and continue until 11:59 p.m. Donors can visit giveBIGscv.org to browse and donate to the participating organizations. The website will also provide real-time updates on the amount of money raised and the number of donors participating.
