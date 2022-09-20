When Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor asked me if I’d tasted Booyah, I had to swallow my librarian pride and admit I’d never heard this strange word. Two days later, I spotted a Booyah sign in North St. Paul, promptly took a photo and showed it to him.
Flash forward: It's Booyah time in Hudson. The team behind the Golden Rule project, which includes the library, has planned a Booyah to celebrate the Hudson community.
The Booyah runs from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Weitkamp Park. The celebration features food, games, family activities, book character visits and a chance to explore emergency vehicles.
The event is free; food and beer are available for purchase.
The centerpiece, though, is the Booyah. Some call it a thick soup; others say it’s an old-fashioned stew. A true Booyah cook doesn’t reveal the recipe, but key ingredients include plenty of meat – ours has chicken, beef, pork and sausage – plus traditional stew goodies like onion, carrots and potatoes.
In addition to Booyah, we’ll serve hotdogs, chips, cookies, soda and beer. Booyah fans can purchase larger takeout containers, too.
Booyah is cooked outdoors for hours in kettles and shared by the community. Fans enjoy piping-hot bowls in the fall, when temperatures are cool and Wisconsinites know opportunities for outdoor gatherings are shrinking.
Many ethnicities claim ownership of the tradition, but it’s now firmly rooted in the upper Midwest, particularly in northern Wisconsin. Booyah is a staple at fundraisers, festivals and outdoor parties.
But a Booyah feast is more than a hearty stew. It represents tradition and community pride. Like a Booyah, vibrant communities have key ingredients such as respect, compassion, empathy and civil discourse – characteristics embodied in the Golden Rule.
Our sponsors: The city of Hudson, Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire Department, Mayor Rich O’Connor, Lakeview EMS, Little Italy, Chicone’s Liquor, County Market, Daybreak Rotary, RJ’s Meats, Kiwanis of Greater Hudson, Noon Rotary, Hudson Area Public Library, Hudson Area Ministerial Association, Boy Scouts of America Troop 140, Hudson Public Schools, Sustain Hudson and the YMCA.
The Golden Rule team is a coalition of community groups. The mission: Hudson’s Golden Rule initiative strives for civility, respect and understanding in our daily interactions by encouraging the practice of the Golden Rule throughout greater Hudson.
Learn more at the library’s website (www.hudsonpubliclibrary.org) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/HudsonAreaLibrary).
