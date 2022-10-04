The ingredients were bubbling long before the sun peeked over the horizon. For nine hours on Saturday, Oct. 1, the cooks took turns stirring massive pots that would serve hundreds at the Golden Rule Project’s first Booyah.
Scratch the word stirring.
“One of the first things we learned was you don’t stir Booyah. You ‘massage’ it,” Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor said.
Dan Vasterling, a Twin Cities chef, made a crack-of-dawn trek to Hudson’s Weitkamp Park to train the cooking team, including the best potato-chopping technique, meat-to-vegetable ratios, using a ladle to skim fat without wasting broth, maintaining a simmer with an open flame and much more.
“We needed our level of confidence to equal our level of enthusiasm,” Library Director Shelley Tougas said. “Dan got us there.”
The two pots produced 100-plus gallons of hearty stew. In Booyah circles, cooks don’t readily share their recipes; but the key ingredients at Saturday’s feast were nearly 400 pounds of meat (beef, pork, chicken and sausage) plus massive amounts of onion, garlic, cabbage and root vegetables.
The first piping-hot bowl was served at precisely 2 p.m.
“I had no idea what to expect. I’d heard of Booyah but never eaten it,” North Hudson resident Amy Ginsbach said. “It’s a hearty stew, really unique because of the variety of meat. The broth had great flavor.”
Over the next four hours, more than 500 community members joined the Booyah, undeterred by occasional sprinkles of rain. Adults visited while kids played games with book characters, explored emergency vehicles and followed the antics of a strolling magician.
“We could see, hear and sense the connections being built as people gathered,” Larry Szyman, a pastor at Faith Community Church and the Golden Rule Project’s team leader, said. “People are craving connection after the distancing created by the pandemic.”
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, community spirit had been weakened by political rancor and the divisiveness of social media. The Golden Rule team, comprised of local organizations, discussed ways to rejuvenate community spirit and celebrate Hudson. They agreed on central ingredients for a community-building event: Face-to-face conversations. The outdoors. Activities for all ages. And at the center of it all: a communal meal.
A Booyah fit the bill.
The event wouldn’t have been possible without generous support from Chicone’s Liquor, County Market, Little Italy, RJ’s Meats and Daybreak Rotary. Proceeds will support future Golden Rule projects.
Sponsors included the following: City of Hudson, Hudson Area Public Library, Hudson Police, Hudson Fire, Mayor Rich O’Connor, Lakeview EMS, Hudson Public Schools, Hudson Ministerial Association, Kiwanis of Greater Hudson, Sustain Hudson, YMCA, Daybreak and Noon Rotary, and Boy Scout Troop 140.
