Robert's Lions Club member Jacque Cody enlisted the help of Mrs. McKeever's fourth grade art class from St. Croix Central Elementary School to design this year's Good Neighbor Days button.
The top ten designs were selected from 92 entries. Robert's Lions Club members and ambassadors voted on their favorite.
The "Pink Donut" design from Tatiana Carpenter was the winner. Carpenter will receive $25, a one-day wristband to the carnival and will also ride in the parade on Sunday, June 5.
