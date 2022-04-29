To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.25 million contract with prime contractor PCi Roads of St. Michael, Minnesota, for a rehabilitation project on the Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in the St. Croix County city of Hudson. Construction was scheduled to start Monday, May 2.
Built in 1991, the structure needs maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge's expansion joints and the approach slabs on each side of the structure; patch cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings; place a polymer overlay on the bridge deck; and adjust and tension a tilted sign's anchor nuts.
Construction will impact traffic and local motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.
Two lanes of traffic in each direction will remain open on the bridge during peak travel times.
When the polymer overlay is being done, traffic on the bridge could be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak travel times.
The inner left-turn lane from Crest View Drive onto Carmichael Road will be closed during the project.
Pedestrian traffic on the bridge will be maintained.
All but the polymer overlay is scheduled for completion in late August. The polymer overlay must be completed by Sept. 16. The schedule is weather dependent.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates visit projects.511wi.gov/i94carmichael/.
Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
