Tuesday, Dec. 27
River Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m., council chambers
Tuesday, Jan. 3
St. Croix County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Government Center, County Board Room.
Hudson Finance Committee, 6:45 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pierce County Criminal Justice Committee, 4 p.m.
Hudson Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Jan. 5
St. Croix County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m., Government Center.
St. Croix County CJCC Executive Committee, 12 p.m., Government Center.
