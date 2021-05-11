New Richmond City Council members held their regular monthly meeting Monday night, May 10.
Here is what you need to know:
1. Golf course debt transfer finalized
The council previously agreed to refinance the New Richmond Golf Course’s existing debt from a 2011 bond in the amount of $510,000 and assume the debt from a privately held loan of $400,000 contingent on the Golf Course Board approving amendments to its lease with the city.
The board approved the amended lease on April 27. Monday night the council approved the solicitation of bids for the issuance of a taxable general obligation bond of $918,000. The bond is to be amortized over 10 years with an interest rate expected to be 2% or better. The city hopes to close by July 8, 2021.
2. $1,256,600 police project approved
Council members approved a base bid from Derrick Building Solutions for $1,144,800 plus alternative bids to construct a larger garage and repave the parking lot worth $111,800 for a total contract worth $1,256,6000. The proposed renovations to the Police Department include men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers, evidence processing and storage, ammunition storage, relocation of the intoximeter, and a garage.
Derrick’s bid came in under the initial estimate of $1.4 million.
The council recommended that staff procure bids for additional amenities including mobile storage, side arm cabinet, gear bags, pre-evidence lockers, and interior furnishings including chairas, tables, desks, stove, washer, dryer,stove and TV display monitors. not included in Derrick’s bid. The estimated cost for the amenities and furnishings is $200,000.
The council plans to discuss how to pay for this project as well as street and utility projects over the course of the next couple meetings.
3. 2021 street and utility projects
The council approved a bid from A-1 Excavating worth $1,440,575 for the reconstruction of East Eighth Street (from Park Avenue to South Starr Avenue) and South Pierson Avenue (from West Third Street to Fourth Street) scheduled for this summer. The council also approved an agreement with SEH to oversee construction management for $106,700.
4. MSA Professional Services tapped for housing study
Council members acted on a recommendation from Forward New Richmond and approved a contract worth $9,618 with MSA Professional Services to develop a “mini” housing study.
The aim of the study would be to collect data to generate a comprehensive and marketable document that will assist the city in making decisions and result in an actionable plan that can be updated every couple years at a reasonable cost.
MSA included the option to update the study in 2024 for an additional $2,775.
The study will be paid for using a $5,000 grant, $3,000 from the FNR’s marketing budget and $1,618 from the FNR’s consulting budget.
The study is expected to be completed early this fall.
5. Quick hits
- Monica LaVold will begin her tenure as the library director on June 1, 2021. LaVold comes from River Falls where she served as youth service librarian for nine years. LaVold graduated from St. Cloud State with a degree in Elementary Education before completing her Master of Library and Information Science degree from St. Catherine University in 2011.
- A bicycle repair station has been installed outside the library. It was made possible by a generous grant from the New Richmond Area Community Foundation and the St. Croix Bike and Pedestrian Trail Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.