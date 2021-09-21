The council upheld the Mayor’s veto of the mask requirement in city-owned buildings, approved a declaration of emergency as a result of the storm earlier this week and more on Sept. 20.

Storm recovery

The council made a Declaration of Emergency related to the Sept. 17 storm. By doing so, the city will be eligible for funds that may come available from the state.

Library Director Shelley Tougas, amongst other community members, thanked the City of Hudson staff and all that contributed to storm clean up. After severe damage struck the city early on the morning of Sept. 17, it was all hands on deck.

“I’m really grateful for everyone on city staff for all that you’ve done,” said Tougas.

Quick Hits ... Sept. 20 The council approved the following: the term of the Mayor from two years to three years.

final development plans and certificate of compliance for Mister Carwash.

a certificate of compliance for Midcurrent Church.

appointment of Suzy Korum as the PUC Representative on the Planning Commission and Curt Larson to the Hudson Housing Authority.

reappointing Andrew Hassan and Pat Nolan to the Public Utility Commission. The following actions failed: action to change ordinance regarding how to change council meeting start times.

Mayor's veto of city facility mask requirement

The Mayor issued a veto to the City Clerk on Sept. 9. in regards to the Sept. 7 decision by city council to require masks in city owned facilities.

Mayor O’Connor provided the following reasonings for the veto in his issue to the clerk:

The county was recommending masks, rather than requiring them, which was unclear at the time of the vote.

“It was not made clear if the county was requiring masks in their own facilities. I have since been advised they do not.”

There cannot be a mask mandate without an end date.

Additionally, there was confusion surrounding Council Member Hall’s vote on the original motion to recommend masks in city owned facilities, not require masks.

Council discussed the Mayor's veto at length and took action to uphold the veto.

Diversity Committee appointments

The City of Hudson created a Diversity Committee and the following will be the first direct appointments by each council member and the Mayor:

Alms - Sherry Christie

Bruch - Tyler Warwick-Mick

Deziel - Rolando Vera

Hall - Lindsey Ellwood

Morrissette - Ainsworth E. Burgess, Jr.

Webber - Rachel Estrada Daix

O'Connor - Paul Adams

In addition, two members were appointed per the usual appointment process of the Mayor, pending the council's approvals. Those approvals are Jordan Yacoub with a one year term and Paul Adams with a two year term. Mary Yacoub-Raad was also appointed for a two year term.

A concern raised was having two members from the same family, Mary Yacoub-Raad and Jordan Yacoub, on the committee. Mayor O’Connor’s reasoning for these appointments was that Jordan was the only high school student to apply and this offers a unique opportunity to have a young adult on the committee.

It wasn’t clear that this position was open to people under 18, mentioned one council member, so the council will look to create a clearer opportunity for high school student applications in the future.

The current appointments were approved.

What is a "catwalk?" A “catwalk” is an informal term referring to the portion of the sidewalk within the street right of way that leads from the public sidewalk to the curb. Generally, it is an extension of the private sidewalk from the front door of the private property to the public sidewalk. Other names include “carriage walks” or “outwalks.”

Catwalks on Second Street

With the construction between Vine Street and Lake Mallalieu on Second Street, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation decided to remove all of the "catwalks" along the street void of replacement.

Catwalks are useful in allowing for

a place to put a garbage can or recycling bin for those who do not have alley pickup.

easy access to and from the street for cars parked on the street.

easy access to and from the street for emergency crews if needed.

The estimated cost to replace the catwalks that were existing prior to the project is approximately $8,400.

City staff support the replacement of catwalks in locations that had them previously and the council approved the motion to move forward with city-funded catwalks.