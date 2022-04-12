Paul Deziel said a choked-up goodbye and thank you at the Monday, April 11, Hudson Common Council meeting.

Quick hits... Hudson Common Council April 11 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day in the United States. Mayor O’Connor proclaimed Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, as Arbor Days in the city of Hudson, calling on residents to participate in the celebration, continuing to support and protect trees and woodlands.

$125,000 ARPA funding was approved to be spent on turnout gear and helmets for the fire department.

Deziel apologized in advance of his point of personal privilege, saying “this may sound like the Academy Awards.” He gave gracious thank yous to his family, city staff and predecessors.

It was when it came time to thank his fellow council members that he took a moment, becoming emotional.

The Monday meeting was filled with shared laughs and a sense of camaraderie.

“Your passion has served the city well,” Alderperson Randy Morrissette II said. His comment was echoed by Mayor Rich O’Connor and Alderpeople Joyce Hall and Sarah Bruch.

Deziel was elected for two terms to serve on the council. He congratulated Joy Knudson as she will take his place in representing District 3 on Tuesday, April 19. Bill Alms and Mike Kennedy also will take the oath of office at the annual organizational meeting next week.

Appointments to committees will be made at this meeting as well as the nomination of council president.

Annual storm water report

Mike Mroz, director of public works and parks, provided the council with the annual MS4, or stormwater management, report.

The city has to report back to the DNR on various aspects of stormwater management like pollution control, public education and outreach, public participation, etc.

The MS4 report is required for communities of 10,000 or more people, which Hudson became a part of in 2014.

In 2017, the city reported having 400,000 feet of sewer pipes and 118 stormwater facilities (like ponds).

Funding for stormwater management was established in the city in 2012. Each quarter, single family homes and duplexes are charged $12 on utility bills to help support the requirements from the DNR. In 2021, the city raised $531,880 for the fund.

Downtown development

The Common Council approved the final development plan and subsequent compliances for 106 Buckeye St.

The plans were submitted to the city and the proposal includes removing the existing building and developing a new, four-story structure with office and condominium space just southeast of Lakefront Park.

A neighborhood meeting was held on Feb. 27, 2020, which was followed by 12 letters of support from neighboring businesses and property owners.

The condominium units will range from 1,350-1,650 square feet and are proposed to be on the second, third and fourth floors, with an interior automated parking garage.