Heather Logelin has served on the Hudson School Board since first being elected in 2017.

What inspired you to work on the board?

I believe that strong public schools are essential to a strong community. When communities step up to ensure that all children receive a high-quality education, everyone wins. While that may sound simple, the reality is that school districts are complex entities with many competing needs and limited resources. I decided to run for school board because I believed my passion for education, my experience as a nonprofit executive, and my willingness to listen and learn would help make me an effective board member.

Fast Favorites ... Logelin Local restaurant/spot: grabbing an ice cream cone at Knoke's and heading for a walk down the Hudson pier. Activities: From the Lake Mallalieu boat launch, it's a short 30-minute paddle to the mouth of the Willow River, where you're likely to see eagles, heron, egrets, owls and/or huge snapping turtles. TV or book recommendation: My guilty pleasure right now is watching "The Crown." I love historical fiction and while I realize this is a sensationalized account, watching this series is an enjoyable way to experience 20th century history through a British lens. Go-and-do recommendation: Paddling the upper St. Croix River or kayaked the Kinnickinnic River.

What do you hope to accomplish for the community?

The mission of the Hudson School District is to develop caring and contributing community members. We work toward this by providing a rigorous, student-centered environment to ensure equitable experiences for all students. Ultimately, our vision is to empower all students to cultivate their talents, embrace their passions, and leverage their learning to impact the world around them. As a member of the School Board, I am committed to ensuring we have the leadership, relationships, policies and resources needed to support this work.

What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?

When acting as a member of the board, I strive to ensure that we remember the "all" in "all students." The Hudson School District is incredibly strong, offering a wide range of academic and extra-curricular opportunities for our 4K-12 students. We have such an impressive history of success that it can be easy to miss those children who are not succeeding; those students whom, for whatever reason, we have left behind. When we ensure that all of our children get the support they need to succeed, we all win.

What is one thing you like most about your position?

Serving on the Hudson School Board has provided me with an opportunity to learn about and appreciate all that is happening throughout our school buildings -- and beyond. We are blessed with talented, dedicated, highly trained staff and a supportive community. Those two factors come together to create an environment that helps our students succeed in many ways. Seeing and celebrating those successes is one of the best things about serving on the board!

What do you find difficult?

Making policy decisions around issues that divide our community is very difficult. While I understand that "you can't please all of the people all of the time," making decisions that you know will upset people -- including, at times, people who are your friends and neighbors -- is one of the most challenging parts of this role.

What do you do outside of your position?

At work, I am honored to serve as president of the St. Croix Valley Foundation, a community foundation that works to encourage and support philanthropy, facilitate impactful grant-making, and bring people together around shared concerns. Outside of work, I enjoy volunteering, spending time outdoors with my family, walking my dog, kayaking, cross-country skiing, reading and doing crossword puzzles.