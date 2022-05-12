Juventino Lara Plancarte, 54, a citizen of Mexico living in Hudson, is charged with possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with maintaining a place for the purpose of distributing controlled substances.
The indictment alleges that on Jan. 20, Plancarte possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and maintained a place in Hudson for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine.
If convicted, Plancarte faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison on the charge of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. The charge of maintaining a place for distributing controlled substances has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The charges against Plancarte are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse and Hudson Police departments and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson is handling the prosecution.
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned the indictment yesterday. A charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.