Beloved Makers and Company is an inspirational gift shop featuring local, handmade products from midwest vendors. The business opens in historic downtown Hudson on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The creative energy of co-owners Autumn Hill and Natalie Krause is evident in every detail of the updated boutique located in the 127-year-old E.E. Gatchell building, where they offer a variety of high-quality handmade items, mostly from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Both women have successful businesses (Autumn Rose Co. and Eliza Bee Boutique) and decided to join forces to envision an opportunity not only for themselves but for others to showcase their own gifts and skills.
“At a time when the trend is to purchase items online, we wanted to create a place where talented makers could also have a literal brick-and-mortar place to display and sell their products,” explained Hill. “And we couldn’t have asked for a better location to welcome customers.”
Nestled mid-block on Locust Street and just two blocks from the St. Croix River and Lakefront Park, Beloved Makers and Company joins a vibrant downtown community with unique shops and restaurants.
“We look forward to becoming one of the go-to places in Hudson,” says Krause. “I love visiting shops like this and have always wanted one of my own. Autumn and I began talking about it and realized that our goals aligned and suddenly everything fell into place. We’re so excited to be a part of the Hudson community!”
Hill is from Woodville and now lives in Hammond. Krause hails from Woodbury and now lives in Hudson.
Clothing, apparel, jewelry, home designs, baskets, candles, soaps, games and much more – locally made by Beloved Makers – can be found at one of Hudson’s newest businesses.
If you go
A grand opening is scheduled for Beloved Makers and Company. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Beloved Makers and Company, 212 Locust St.
Celebration guests can enter a drawing for prizes and take their photo in a balloon arch.
