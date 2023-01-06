The St. Croix Valley Foundation has awarded over $47,000 to 22 schools throughout the St. Croix Valley region, both in Wisconsin and Minnesota, through its Music Education competitive grant program.
Music Education grants are awarded each December from the St. Croix Valley Foundations Music Education Field of Interest Fund. This endowed fund was established by a retired teacher who wished to give the gift of music to students of all ages in perpetuity. This year, seven additional grants were funded by an anonymous donor from the St. Croix Valley Foundation Donor Advised Fund.
“Music has a positive impact on student learning, self-discipline, thinking skills and creative abilities,” remarked Kris Tjornehoj, chair of St. Croix Valley Foundation's Music Education grant panel. “And there is a pressing need to provide resources that sustain and enhance music programs in our schools – whether to repair and replace aging instruments pieced together with wire and duct-tape, give students exposure to world class musicians, or extend loaner instruments to students when their family’s financial resources are limited.”
Establishing or giving to Field of Interest Funds is one way the St. Croix Valley Foundation provides donors with an opportunity to support causes closest to their hearts. Field of Interest Funds address a variety of causes including music education but also the arts, health and wellness, the environment and animal welfare. The focus area of Field of Interest Funds never changes, yet the funds remain current and flexible. The St. Croix Valley Foundation cannot guess tomorrow’s issues or know which organizations will best address those issues at the time, but through Field of Interest Funds, the St. Croix Valley Foundation can place grant dollars in the most capable hands at the right time, forever.
“The St. Croix Valley continues to benefit from generous donors who want to give back to improve their communities,” commented St. Croix Valley Foundation Board member Matt Thueson. “It is an honor to see our donors’ wishes spring to life each year through these grants.”
Local schools and projects
- Plum City, Pierce County, "The Glow up Project," $1,000.
- Greenwood Elementary, Pierce County, "The Looping Project," $1,645.
- St. Bridget Parish School, Pierce County, "'Angels' Orff Ensemble," $2,450.
- Hudson High School, St. Croix County, "Lucette! Musical Development and Songs Premiere," $2,875.
- Somerset Middle School, St. Croix County, "tuba addition," $2,600.
- St. Croix Central High School, St. Croix County, high school choir "Practice Makes Perfect," $3,000.
- Glenwood City middle and high schools, St. Croix County, "Mellos for the Masses," $2,785.
- Saint Patrick School, St. Croix County, "Chime Time," $1,528.
