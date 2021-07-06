See the calls Hudson Fire ran:
Monday, June 21
3:57 p.m., fire alarm, 429 Krattley Lane
Tuesday, June 22
2:04 a.m., fire alarm, 2079 Bridle Court
4:08 p.m., helicopter landing zone, 405 Stageline Road
9:36 p.m., fire alarm, 2211 Vine St.
Wednesday, June 23
6:11 a.m., grass fire, I-94 MP10
8:24 a.m., grass fire, I-94 MP10
7:30 p.m., fuel leak, Fourth St. and Locust St.
Thursday, June 24
8:58 a.m., structure fire, 593 Schommer Drive
9:37 a.m., rescue call, 181 Carmichael Road
10:40 p.m., fire alarm, 2610 Pearson Drive
Saturday, June 26
1:20 a.m., CO alarm, 342 Valley Commons
5:36 p.m., mutual aid to United Fire, standby Hammond Station
Sunday, June 27
5:58 p.m., fire alarm, 2202 Carmichael Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.