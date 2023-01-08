Brannin Gries of Gries Architectural Group Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a second office in Hudson. Gries commented, “The opening of our Hudson office allows us to continue to build on the over 30 years of service in Wisconsin, Minnesota and surrounding states, supported by our office of 10 people and serving a variety of industries and loyal clients.”
The new office, located at 400 South 2nd St., #135, is staffed by current and new Gries employees. Dan Burnam, an architect with Gries for many years says, “I enjoy being a part of the Hudson business community and look forward to continuing relationships with new and existing clients.”
Architect Jodi Nelson is enthused to be a new member of the Gries team, “I came to Gries with a design background in K-12 education, municipal/ government and multi-family projects. I look forward to continuing my work in these areas and serving clients in the St. Croix Valley.”
Gries Architectural Group, Inc. has a long history of client success in automotive, financial, medical, community, office and retail, religious, renovations and historical, mixed-use and housing, and LEED projects.
In addition to the new Hudson office, Gries Architectural Group Inc. will continue to serve clients out of the historic train depot that was renovated to become their home office, located at 500 North Commercial St. in Neenah.
