Having nearly two successful decades working in sales for the educational technology and publishing sector, Jade Lewandowski has joined the Minnesota-Wisconsin O’Rourke Media Group team as director of sales.
Lewandowski has a bachelor’s degree in communications and business administration from Illinois State University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree from the University of Illinois in digital marketing and entrepreneurship.
“Jade's ability to connect with people and develop effective strategies sets her apart,” said Caleb Anderson, vice president of sales for O’Rourke Media Company. “She has spent over 19 years perfecting her skills in both building relationships and helping others succeed. She is a true people person who possesses a deep understanding of the community-oriented environment that makes up the Midwest.”
Lewandowski is also flush with leadership experience, previously working with customer success and professional development teams.
“I’m really excited to learn a lot from the team and also bring a fresh perspective,” Lewandowski said. “I think not being in the industry can bring a different set of eyes, so that’s a challenge, but also an opportunity.”
This new position seemed a great fit, but also a bit of a full circle moment for Lewandowski.
Having been a communications major in college, Lewandowski focused part of her education and extracurriculars on journalism. She worked for the student newspaper on campus and completed an internship with a TV news station.
Lewandowski has two daughters and a petite goldendoodle with her husband. When she’s not studying, working or picking up Girl Scout cookies for her daughter’s troop, she enjoys travel and yoga.
“Being a parent is the greatest gift in the world,” she said.
She will be most commonly based out of the Hudson office and will frequent the surrounding markets monthly. During her visits to these markets, Lewandowski will be able to gather insights about local market trends and customer needs. Her presence in the office will provide opportunities for her to get involved on a local level and engage in community events.
“We are confident that she will drive growth and success for both our company and the local businesses we serve,” Anderson said.
In addition to Lewandowski, O’Rourke Media Group has hired Jacob Langer as an account executive, specifically working with businesses in the Red Wing and Cannon Falls area.
Langer, originally from Red Wing, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s degree in math education. He worked for a time at the Ellsworth Creamery as a production supervisor before moving to River Falls High School to teach math and science.
Many know Langer as “coach.” He is currently the head coach of the River Falls boys soccer team and assistant coach to the girls. He also coaches several teams based out of Hudson.
Langer lives in Ellsworth with his wife, Alex, and their German wirehaired pointer, Luna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.