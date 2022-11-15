For the second time in two weeks, Habitat for Humanity staff joined volunteers and supporters in the Rich River Trails neighborhood on New Richmond’s northwest side, this time to hand over the keys to a new home to Alex Hanson and her family.
Kristie Smith, Executive Director for St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity shared some of the history of Hanson's new home.
“Owning a home is a partnership that can require up to 400 hours of volunteer labor by our family partners. They help build their home along with a tremendous amount of volunteer support. 274 plus volunteers have worked on this home providing 3617 hours worth of volunteer service and 28 companies, civic and faith organizations have been a part of building this home,” Smith said.
Habitat for Humanity collaborates with construction professionals, solicits donated materials and organizes volunteer labor to build homes for qualified low income families. Habitat also provides affordable mortgages for the families along with classes for homeowners to learn about financial literacy and their mortgage, budgeting, insurance, maintenance and home safety.
“At Habitat we believe in equality and fairness. Sometimes those things are a little different. Equal means that all of us are deserving of safe, fair and affordable housing regardless of your race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or your ability, Habitat values all people,” Smith said.
The St. Croix Valley affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has built or remodeled more than 60 homes in Pierce and St. Croix counties and helped more than 70 families realize the dream of homeownership.
Hanson applied to Habitat in 2020 and found out over summer that a home had become available for her and her children.
“I found out just this past summer. They called me and said they had a house that was already started and that they needed a family partner and I was the one,” Hanson said.
Hanson was grateful for the opportunity and all the support as well as for the skills she acquired while helping to build her home.
“I helped with painting and with tiling. We also worked outside helping with landscaping and building the retaining walls. I would have had no idea how to do any of those things,” Hanson said.
Businesses providing donations to the Hanson home included: Andersen Windows and Doors, Bailey Nurseries, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Sunset Electric, Anderson Heating, and Munson Plumbing.
Volunteers donating their time to help build included groups from the city of New Richmond, the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, the First Lutheran Church Youth Group, the St. Patrick Parish I Got Time! Team, Ciranda, Onyx Sober Living, and WESTconsin Credit Union.
“At Habitat, we feel that everybody deserves a safe place to call home. We feel pretty blessed to have the tremendous support that gets us to this day. We’re so glad for Alex and her family to settle in here and make this their home,” Smith said.
Volunteer and regular Tuesday crew member Curt Larson summed it up.
“I hope the homeowner enjoys this home as much as all of us enjoyed building it for them.”
