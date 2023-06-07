Pride Build, the partnership between St. Croix Valley Habitat For Humanity and Hudson Pride Co. was intended to raise awareness of the unique challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces in the search for safe, affordable housing.
Hudson Pride Co. founder and president Matthew Darnold recognized the value of partnering with St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity.
“This partnership is brand new for us. We're excited about the opportunity to build community and give back,” Darnold said.
In its press release announcing the partnership, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity cited a study by the UCLA Williams Institute that noted, 50% of LGBT adults own their homes compared to 70% of non-LGBT adults in the United States.
“Decades of systemic discrimination have barred LGBTQ families and individuals from homeownership,” St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kristie Smith said. “We know a safe, affordable home has the power to transform all lives. As we partner with Hudson Pride on this project, we continue to strengthen our commitment to inclusivity. Habitat’s Beloved Community centers on transformation and tangible action. When we build houses, we also build bridges between people of diverse backgrounds, and paths to more connected communities.”
"Through this partnership we can raise awareness and resources for the LGBTQIA+ community in the surrounding area. We are eager to learn from SCVHFH about the housing needs and challenges of this community and grateful for this important work,” Darnold said.
To learn more about Hudson Pride Co. and Valley Wide Pride Fest on June 17 visit hudsonwipride.com or read the Star-Observer’s latest story on the event and its founding, “Hudson Pride Co. brings Pride to St. Croix Valley.”
To learn more about St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity and how to volunteer visit scvhabitat.org.
