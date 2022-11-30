A new pilot program between St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity and the St. Croix Valley Food Bank is demonstrating how the power of partnerships between nonprofits can impact the basic needs of low income families across western Wisconsin.
On Nov. 21, new Habitat homeowner Alex Hanson and her daughter received a delivery of groceries, produce and dry goods just in time for Thanksgiving thanks to the new pilot program.
“We need to address food and housing to start with, so this beautiful relationship makes so much sense for us,” Kristie Smith, executive director for St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity explained.
According to St. Croix Valley Food Bank Executive Director Ann Searles, in a little over a year since the Food Bank began its strategic partnership with Second Harvest Heartland, it has grown its distribution network from 14 food pantries to over 50 distribution sites across western Wisconsin and increased its food delivery 44.8%, from 2.9 million pounds to 4.2 million thanks to partnerships like the one with Habitat.
“We need to be more creative to make sure people are getting access to food. This pilot program is an example. This is the first time we’re doing this,” Searles said.
The plan is to make this initial food donation a part of all Habitat home dedications going forward to reinforce the idea that by providing food and an affordable home, families will be able to stretch their resources a little further especially during this time of the year.
“What both Ann and I agree on is, there are so many nonprofits out there filing needs, if nonprofits can work together collectively, we’re so much stronger,” Smith said.
Habitat and the Food Pantry will be joining forces again on Dec. 21 for the Habitat Holiday event. All of the more than 70 Habitat families will be invited to the Habitat office at 749 Ryan Dr. in Hudson between the hours of 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m. to meet Santa, enjoy cookies and take home a food donation provided by the Food Bank.
Both Smith and Searles expressed hope that this is just the beginning of their collaboration and that we are all stronger together.
“We call it goodness in a box. It’s a box full of the basic products that are costly today … We just want to help people, then they can shift some of their resources to perhaps buying presents this time of the year. We’re happy to provide those basic needs so that all families in the community can have an opportunity to celebrate with joy,” Searles said.
