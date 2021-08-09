HAMMOND — Hammond celebrated its annual Heartland Days last weekend, and with it also recognized outstanding community members.
Grand couple
The Hammond Grand Marshal award reflects individuals that are civic minded and have given their time and talents to the community. Harold and Lenore Moll are true examples.
Being married over 65 years has not slowed these two down.
“You have to stay busy and have hobbies,” Harold said.
As lifelong residents of Hammond, they have contributed greatly to the community. They always felt that Hammond had so many opportunities for their three children growing up, but wanted to add just a few things. So while raising their family they were instrumental in establishing a library, a golf course, a church, assisted living as well as being active in steering committees, the village board, business & civic and the lions club.
As a young girl, Lenore always knew she wanted to be a teacher. Being an educator for over 20 years and knowing the importance of a library, she was very persistent, along with a few friends, in wearing down the village board. Soon the library was born.
After worshipping in the upstairs of the town hall for many years, Harold and Lenore felt it was time to have a “church building” for worship. Harold chaired the committee and after many meetings a site was found and Trinity Lutheran Church was dedicated. For 47 years families and friends have come together to worship there every sunday.
It shouldn't be a surprise that they were also charter members of the golf course and Lenore was a member of the nursing home board, which established the assisted living unit. These are just a few other things to add to their resume.
“We didn't do any of this by ourselves. We always had great committees and great people to work with,” they said.
When asked if they had any words of advice they both said, “Stay busy, and find hobbies.”
Heartland Award
The Hammond Heartland Days Award reflects a person who truly gives back to the community – and that is what Joan Forsythe has done her whole life. According to her nominations:
“As a young wife and new mother, Joan's parents passed away. As a young mother herself, Joan stepped in and raised her siblings as well as caring for her own family, guiding them into adulthood. Over the past 30 years she has helped care for her Aunt Harriet, which made it possible for Harriet to remain in her own home and age in place. Once Harriet moved to assisted living, Joan added all of the residents to the list of people she cares for. She has developed so many relationships with the residents and is the first one to jump in to help. She has been a permanent volunteer at the community suppers. These dinners are a wonderful social event for bringing all Hammond residents together with the residents in assisted living. She has now expanded her dinner volunteering to Saturday community luncheons.
“Joanie first joined our farm feral and stray organization as a volunteer five years ago and we had no idea what a powerhouse of a package we were getting. Stepping up where needed, she has happily taken on duties from coordinating fostering and adoptions of cats and kittens to transporting and fundraising. She has promoted our advocacy for local cats and has been instrumental in our ever growing success. We thank her for her service to us every day!
“Joan's life and “retirement” has brought great joy and community opportunities to hammond. She is so deserving of the ‘biggest heart award.”
