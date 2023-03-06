Hannah Coyle has been named the community news editor for the Star-Observer. In this role, Hannah will be responsible for the news content of the Star-Observer and HudsonStarObserver.com. She will oversee reporters, both those on staff and freelance writers. She will work with page designer Cindy Duffee to produce the Star-Observer each week.
She will continue to cover the city of Hudson.
Coyle joined O'Rourke Media Group in June 2021 after graduating from DePaul University with a journalism degree. She grew up in Red Wing and had an internship with the Republican Eagle where she was a freelance writer while attending college.
She started the new position on Monday, Feb. 27.
Star-Observer Managing Editor Jim Johnson praised the work Coyle has done in Hudson and River Falls.
“Hannah has been a super star for the Star-Observer, covering a wide variety of stories from the ongoing issue of food insecurity in St. Croix County to the recent efforts by the Hudson school district to address its financial shortfall,” Johnson said. “I am looking forward to her working with other reporters to improve the newspaper’s coverage both in print and online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.