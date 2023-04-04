150 years of stellar service.
The Hudson Fire Department, joined by family, friends, partners and community members, honored its past and celebrated its future on its birthday, Monday, April 4.
In 1873, the organized firefighting team was established. Since then, it has collaborated with neighbors to protect not just property, but most importantly, the people.
There was radio chatter barreling through the garage every once in a while; laughs and cries of children; the songs of the bagpipes; silence for those lost; and the thanks of many to be heard in the station.
Fire Chief Drew Spielman spoke in great admiration for the team he joined just less than a year ago. A perfect example of their dedication, he said, was the response to tens of calls received during the recent snow storm. Active members responded from their homes to aid others.
Assist Chief Jim Perucca, Hudson Fire Department member since 1990, led the ceremonies, holding space to honor those lost. He walked the crowd through lots of ceremonial proceedings, including the tradition of ringing the bell three times for each active fire department member who has passed away.
Additionally, Perucca and Spielman gifted Challenge Coins to partners of the Hudson Fire Department, including representatives from the town of Hudson, city of Hudson, town of Troy and village of North Hudson. The coins represented thanks and honored the great partnerships cultivated over the years between neighboring communities.
We look forward to the next 150 years of honorable service from the Hudson Fire Department and its dedicated members.
