It’s Hudson homecoming week.
Starting today, Monday, Sept. 19, students at Hudson High School will be celebrating by dressing up during the school day. Each day has a unique theme, leading up to Friday’s Raider pride day, building morale before the homecoming football game.
On Friday, Sept. 23, seniors will get up early to watch the sunrise together. During advisory, the entire student body will gather for a pep fest at school where the homecoming court will be crowned.
This year’s court includes 10 girls and 10 of their male peers as escorts.
Friday evening is when all will be invited to celebrate with the current and past classes of Raiders.
Homecoming kids’ fest will be hosted before the 7 p.m. homecoming football game vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30-6:15 p.m.
The ninth through twelfth grade students’ semi-formal dance will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. This year’s theme is “A Night in New York.”
Schedule of attire
Monday: Jersey day.
Tuesday: Always smile day, wear yellow.
Wednesday: Beach day.
Thursday: Adam Sandler day, wear baggy, comfortable clothes.
Friday: Raider pride.
