The Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard registered the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations — 186 — since the association started collecting data related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous low of 192 was on April 2, 2020, when the dashboard first went live in the earliest stage of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin peaked at 2,277 on Nov. 17, 2020, after a precipitous 13-week rise, and have since fallen steadily, hitting a low of 193 on March 21, 2021, before rising again to 350 on April 25. The current low represents a 92% drop from November’s high.
Leveraging information, resources and personnel from its subsidiary the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center, Wisconsin Hospitalization Association developed its COVID-19 dashboard early in the pandemic to provide reliable, real-time data about the virus in Wisconsin. Logging its one millionth view on April 30, 2021, the online data tool has for more than a year provided valuable information to policymakers, the media and the general public on the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s health care system and its patients.
The dashboard is updated daily by the WHA team, even on weekends and holidays, translating complex data into easy-to-understand visualizations of COVID-19 and its impact statewide and regionally.
WHAIC also recently documented the effects of the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin’s health care system and patients seeking both COVID and non-COVID care. The report, COVID-19 Effects on Wisconsin Hospitals, Health Systems and Patient Care, is available here.
