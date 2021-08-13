Residents are encouraged to take advantage of free drinking water screening offered by St. Croix County. The fourth free nitrate-screening clinic of 2021 will be offered at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. This program is offered to educate homeowners on how to monitor and protect their drinking water supply.
Note that the date was incorrect in the Aug. 12 print edition.
The clinic is open to St. Croix County residents. Participants are asked to bring in about eight ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic.
It is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample. A video tutorial can be found on the county website.
Participants who have more than one private well may bring in a sample from each well and may also bring in samples from family and friends. Residents with water treatment systems, such as reverse osmosis, are encouraged to bring in a sample pre and post treatment to test the treatment system to ensure it is functioning properly.
Contact the county for further assistance if needed, 715-386-4678 or brett.budrow@sccwi.gov.
Most rural residents rely on a private well for their drinking water. If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even if you do not observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of your drinking water.
The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women, and children under the age of 6 months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.
Results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.