A public hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, April 13, a 6 p.m. at the Town of Richmond Hall to consider discontinuing a portion of 112th Street that serves as access to Ten Mile Creek Waterfowl Production Area.
The Richmond Town Hall is located at 1428 100th St., New Richmond.
The parcel of property in question is a 66-foot roadway easement that extends beyond where the open and used part of South 112th Street ends in a cul-de-sac and connects to the waterfowl production area.
The easement includes a 100-foot setback provision which can be reduced to 50 feet at the prerogative of either the town or the county.
A petition has been filed with the town by landowners Gregory and Danna Bauer to discontinue and vacate the easement. The petition does not state why the Baurer’s are asking for the easement to be discontinued.
Currently people wishing to use the WPA are able to park in the cul-de-sac and use the easement to walk in.
The town has a signed memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which allows them to use the access for equipment for maintenance purposes such as brush cutting and controlled burns.
Ten Mile Creek Waterfowl Production Area covers 394 acres of a 804-acre grassland and wetland complex of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service waterfowl production areas and state wildlife areas providing excellent habitat for grassland wildlife.
The property in question is located 2 miles south of New Richmond. Follow Highway 65 south out of New Richmond, then take County Highway G west to 112th Street, turn left (south) on 112th Street to the end at the cul-se-sac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.