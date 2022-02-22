The Heggen Street Bridge, crossing over I-94 near the Taco Johns has a few outlined problems, including poor pedestrian and bicycle facilities crossing the bridge and large volumes of existing and expected future traffic.

Heggen Street Bridge public hearing The council voted to have a special council meeting with a public hearing for discussion and possible action on the Heggen Street bridge project, Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

At the Monday, Feb. 21 Hudson Common Council meeting, they were asked to evaluate the options and vote on a decision by their first meeting of March.

“The existing bridge, while structurally sound, is rusting, spalling and is an overall eyesore which

is not desirable as the bridge is a gateway to our community and the state of Wisconsin,” the memorandum requesting a decision on the future of the bridge states.

In two public meetings, three options were presented. These are in front of the council to make a decision. The options are

Replace the existing bridge with a wider, five lane bridge with a shared use path on the west side of the bridge with traditional traffic signals on either side.

Replace the existing bridge with a wider bridge handling three lanes plus a median and a shared use path on the west side of the bridge with single lane roundabouts on either side.

Construct a new bridge crossing I-94 west of the existing bridge, which would connect Crest View Drive and Coulee Road. The intersection at Heggen Street and Crest View Drive would either need a new traffic signal or reconstruction as a single lane roundabout. With this option, the existing bridge and 11th Street and Coulee Road intersection would remain in place.

Council member Randy Morrissette II said there had to be some compromise between the three, asking if there could be a combination of the first two options – for example, having a roundabout on one end and a traffic stop on the other.

Public materials are available at hudsonwi.gov/628/City-Projects.

The city will be applying for grants shortly, pending council approval. The anticipated project completion date is late 2023, early 2024.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposals further as well as hear from constituents.

City Hall mask policy Anticipating open voting at City Hall, City Administrator Aaron Reeves and council member Paul Deziel worked to revise the mask policy. With COVID-19 cases on the decline, Deziel did not see a reason for a mask mandate in City Hall. Masks will still be recommended. The updated City Hall mask policy reads: All public meetings will require masks for both members of the council and committees and the public.

Anyone not complying with the mask policy at City Hall will be asked to leave the building by the meeting chair with Hudson police providing back-up as needed to maintain compliance.

All staff and poll workers will wear masks during the early voting process at City Hall, but masks are optional for those voting.

City Hall will be reopened during business hours.

Boat ramp reconstruction

The Lakefront Park boat ramp reconstruction project is being set in motion. Mike Mroz, director of public works, received bids for the project and council approved moving forward with Skid Steers Guy, coming out to a total of about ​​$1.3 million.

The reconstruction project is set to take two phases, according to Mroz. The fist will start in April as the water recedes and will wrap up late June. The goal is to be open for the Fourth of July weekend. The second phase will occur from July through October and will complete everything north of the launch.

Absentee ballot votes

At the beginning of November, Peter Peckarsky, Wisconsin candidate for senate, filed a claim with the city of Hudson, along with other Wisconsin municipalities, regarding the process of counting absentee ballots.

Peckarsky claimed that it is unconstitutional to mark absentee ballots with identifying information as they are being counted at a central location.

There were many reasons for the recommendation of this claim's dissallowment outlined by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Insurance attorney. Primarily, the claim was against an issue with the constitutionality of state statute, in which the city would not be the proper party to address.