The Hudson Common Council met on March 7, approving a plan to move forward with the Heggen Street Bridge project.

Quick hits... Hudson Common Council March 7 Common council approved the Purchase of the 2022 single axle truck from Nuss Truck Group in the amount of about $112,000.

Renewal of the contract with Melstrom Inspections. The city has historically had contracts with independent inspection agencies to provide for back-up inspection coverage in the event of vacations. The city also uses Melstrom Inspections specialized electrical knowledge on occasion when complicated electrical projects may need additional specialized electrical experience.

Purchase of a single axle dump box and plow accessories from Universal Truck EQ in the amount of about $143,000.

Council voted to move forward with option one, which replaces the existing bridge with a wider, five-lane bridge. It will include a shared use path on the west side for pedestrian use. The 11th Street and Coulee Road intersection will be reconstructed with a traditional traffic signal design and the Heggen Street and Crest View Drive intersection will be reconfigured on the north half.

City staff will move forward with a grant application to fund this project. It is estimated they will hear back in August. Council member Sarah Bruch relayed a question she heard from constituents: what is the plan if the city does not receive the grant?

Plan B is to be determined, should the grant money not be received. In the meantime, staff has discussed applying for a separate grant as a back up.

Storm damage repairs

The city received a bid of $1.3 million to repair the damage from the Sept. 17, 2021, wind

storm.

The project was bid out as one item and included repairs to:

The library and police station at 700 First St.

Lakefront Park Bath House.

Lakefront Park Bandshell.

First Street railing.

City Hall Flag Pole replacement.

The bid came in at about $120,000 under estimated costs.

All damage and support costs resulting from the storm will be covered by the city of Hudson's insurance.

Maintenance plans

City staff developed plans and specifications for the city's annual street maintenance project. This year's project includes the following:

Crack filling on Carmichael Ridge streets; Stageline Road, Carmichael Road to hospital roundabout.

Crack fill, chip seal, fog seal and pavement marking restriping on Coulee Road, 11th Street to Carmichael Road; Grandview Drive, Ash Drive to Laurel Avenue; Ash Drive, Chestnut Drive to Grandview Drive; Baer Road, 11th Street to east City limits; O'Keefe Road, Crest View Drive to Mayer Road; Industrial Street, Hanley Road to Mayer Road.

Pavement marking restriping only on Stageline Road, the hospital roundabout to Old Highway 35.

$350,000 has been budgeted for this project with an additional $15,000 of pavement marking

funds to be used for the restriping work on Stageline Road.

Council approved the plans and specifications, authorizing staff to send out the project to bid.