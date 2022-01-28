NEW RICHMOND - It took nearly two years and countless hours of investigation and cooperation between the officers of the New Richmond Police Department, St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and staff from the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office to bring Andrew Jacob Helmueller to trial for the murder of Richard Rose in August 2020.
It took the jury less than 2½ hours Thursday afternoon to convict Helmueller, also known as Sovereignty Joseph Helmueller Sovereign Freeman, on seven counts including first-degree reckless homicide.
Helmueller was originally arrested with Joshua Cameron in connection with the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Richard Rose in New Richmond on the evening of Aug. 20, 2021.
Cameraon was sentenced to 13 years in prison in St. Croix County Court last September for his role in the shooting.
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham dismissed the jury at 3 p.m. Thursday after they found Helmueller guilty on:
First-degree reckless homicide.
Second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Three counts of bail jumping
Carrying a concealed weapon
Consistent with his behavior throughout the trial, Helmuelleer was not present in the courtroom to hear the verdict and instead received the news via a video feed in his cell.
A date has not yet been set for Helmuelleer’s sentencing.
In a statement released Friday, New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik thanked a host of public and private parties for their collaboration leading to the guilty verdict.
“I would like to commend everyone that worked on this case, from our patrol staff that identified and arrested the suspects very quickly, to our investigative staff that left no stone unturned, to our extraordinary working relationship with members of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.