Here's how five local communities will be honoring Memorial Day this weekend.
Hudson
Otis H. King American Legion Post 50 and VFW Post 2115 will host two ceremonies and provide additional honors in the Hudson area. Ahead of the holiday, volunteers will place flags on veterans’ graves in Willow River Cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The post’s Memorial Day schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m. St. Patrick’s Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. Willow River Cemetery
- 11 a.m. honors at Lakeview Cemetery
- 11:15 a.m. honors at Evergreen Cemetery
The combined honor guard will also honor veterans at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the Hudson Raider baseball game at Grandview Park.
River Falls
River Falls Legion Post 121 will mark Memorial Day with a community program at Greenwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Before the program, the community will make visits to several area cemeteries as follows:
- 7 a.m. Kinnickinnic
- 7:30 a.m. Mann Valley
- 8 a.m. Glass Valley
- 8:20 a.m. Cherma
- 8:45 a.m. St. Bridget
- 10 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery community program
New Richmond
The American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 will honor Memorial Day at several sites, with a lunch to follow. The two posts will mark the day as follows:
- 9 a.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
- 9:45 a.m. Oakland Cemetery
- 10:30 a.m. New Richmond Cemetery
- 11 a.m. New Richmond main street bridge
- 11:30 a.m. New Richmond Veterans Memorial Park
Somerset
Phaneuf-Vanasse Post 111 will host a Memorial Day observation beginning with a breakfast at 8 a.m. for all legion, auxiliary and sons of Post 11. A ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. at St. Anne’s Cemetery.
Honor ceremonies will then follow at:
- Apple River Bridge
- Veterans Park
- Hillside Cemetery
An honor presentation will be held at noon at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The post will then go to:
- Pioneer Cemetery
- Boardman Cemetery
Elmwood
The Cran-Ottaman American Legion Post 207 and Auxiliary Unit 207 will host a program at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Elmwood. Rebecca Place will be the speaker. In case of rain, the program will be held at Elmwood Auditorium.
The legion will be visiting ceremonies in the morning as follows:
- 8:15 a.m. St. John’s Lutheran
- 8:30 a.m. Oakridge
- 8:50 a.m. Spring Lake
- 9:30 a.m. Sacred Heart
- 9:45 a.m. Old Rock Elm
- 10 a.m. Poplar Hill
- 10:20 a.m. Welcome Home Assisted Living
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.