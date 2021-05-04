Property damage
A vehicle was reported damaged at 10:46 p.m. April 18 from Walmart on Crest View Drive. The complainant told police the side mirror was cracked and there were minor paint scrapes on the driver side panel. Damage: $750.
Thefts
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 12:31 p.m. April 19 from Hanley Road. The complainant told police the theft was sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Loss: $1,500.
A front license plate was reported stolen at 1:01 p.m. April 19 from Namekagon Street. The complainant told police she noticed the license plate missing that morning. Loss: $40
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:17 p.m. March 19 from Third Street. The converter was stolen sometime between April 12 and April 14. Loss: $945.
