Higher Orbits is taking Go For Launch! to Hudson High School this Dec. 10-11, thanks to their "Your Future Flies With Us" opportunity through the generous support of Club For The Future and out of this world leadership from Space St. Croix Founder, Christopher Mick.
The hands-on flagship program of Higher Orbits spotlights the wonders of spaceflight and space exploration to provide students across the country the opportunity to develop and strengthen their skills in STEM, teamwork, communication, research design and leadership.
While focusing on spaceflight, Go For Launch! students work alongside a featured astronaut at each event to learn and develop important skills that can be applied in any professional field.
This event will complete the Higher Orbits 2022 Series which also includes Go For Launch! Bismarck-Mandan and Go For Launch! Utah.
The winning experiment will be picked from among the three events to be launched to the International Space Station.
Go For Launch! Hudson is made possible through the annual “Your Future Flies with Us!” competition. Through the support of Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, towns across the United States competed to host a fully funded Go For Launch! event in their community.
Mick applied for his community during Higher Orbits’ inaugural launch of this opportunity and won.
Founded in 2015, Higher Orbits is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization creating an experiential learning lab for secondary school students across the United States, focused on the multi-faceted worlds of space exploration, research and spaceflight in order to launch the next generation workforce our world desires.
Open to students grades eight through twelve, Go For Launch! Hudson will be held Dec 10-11 at Hudson High School, the host partner for this event. Interested students can register online at higherorbits.org/events/go-for-launch-hudson-wi/. Financial aid is available to students who need assistance to be able to attend this event.
Space St. Croix is a TEAMS (Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math and Science) educational 501c3, launched as an effort to bring design challenges, information and experiences about the universe to Hudson. Space St. Croix provides the latest NGSS aligned content for on-site programs, with materials for students and support for educators.
Off-site programs, appearances and camps are held throughout the year at area libraries, science museums, YMCA, Boy And Girl Scout Troops.
