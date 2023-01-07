The St. Croix County Highway Department would like to remind residents of the county that pushing snow or other materials onto or across highways from private driveways is prohibited by Wisconsin Statute. Doing so may create potential safety concerns for the traveling public and may impede the snow and ice removal process.
The highway department added that winter storms during the last weeks of 2022 and the first week of 2023 have been a challenge for us all. The duration, type and amount of snowfall tested both our operators and equipment. Our operators maintain over 2,400 lane miles of roadway throughout St. Croix County and logged over 6,000 hours plowing since Dec. 1. We understand it is difficult to manage this amount snow. We appreciate your help by not pushing snow onto or across highways.
St. Croix County Highway Commissioner Robbie Krejci stated, "I want to thank our operators and shop team for their effort and dedication. Snowplow Operators, Sheriff’s Deputies and local law enforcement, and emergency management professionals are on call 24/7 to keep us safe and moving. I want to share my gratitude for their long hours and dedication to the communities we serve.”
