Hillside Elementary has a superhero in its midst.
According to a press release from the School Nutrition Association, nutrition services lead for Hillside Elementary School, Megan Walters, has been named the Midwest Regional Manager of the Year.
“The award recognizes the dedication, ingenuity and compassion shown by cafeteria managers who have excelled in providing high-quality, nutritious meals to students throughout the school year.”
Walter’s superpower is her ingenuity, getting students to eat food that is good for them. How does she do it?
“With a lot of our recipes, we’re trying to do more scratch cooking, utilizing the beef we get from the district’s Students’ Opportunities with Agricultural Resources program, sausage produced locally on the Utecht farm and lettuce we grow ourselves hydroponically,” Walters said.
Walters also keeps the students excited about what might be coming next including introducing recipes from other cultures.
“This year we did Tasty Travels. We would visit a different country and introduce scratch-cooked meals from that culture as our main entree for that day. Those meals are more fun and a way to get students to try new things,” Walters said.
Walters also introduced Try It Tuesdays where students get to try a new vegetable on Tuesdays.
What makes these programs unique is students get to see what the food looks like before it is prepared for the meal.
“We show them what the vegetable looked like before we prepared it so they can go to the grocery store with their parents or grandparents, know what it looks like and bring it home to try,” Walters said.
Persuading students to try new foods at school and equipping them with information about those foods transports that nutritional benefit home.
“We get a lot of calls asking, ‘My kid loves your chicken nuggets. What kind are they and where can I get them?’” Walters said. “Now some of the products we serve at school are starting to make it into the mainstream grocery stories.”
Walters tries to balance that invention with the familiar in her menus.
“We’ve always served food that you could make and eat at home as well, like tater tot hotdish your grandma could make at home, chicken pot pie and spaghetti,” Walters said.
Kids also get to vote on recipes. That is how asparagus made it onto the menu. And at the end of this year, graduating fifth graders will be rewarded with fruit pizza, a recipe suggested by one of their own.
Since 2019, participation in Hillside’s daily breakfast program has grown from 75 to over 200 students from an enrollment of 526 under Walters’ leadership.
Walters also emphasizes connection. Her staff regularly rotates between positions and are encouraged to get to know the students.
“We really want it to feel like a big old family here. We take turns rotating through all the jobs here, server, cook, cashier. At the cashier level I encourage everybody to get to know all of the student’s names that eat with us so that it is more of a personalized service,” Walters said. “They’re going to get food and love here.”
Letting students know that they care allows Walters’ staff to identify and reach out to students and families who might need additional assistance.
Apparently being a superhero lunch lady is in Walters’ blood.
“It’s a very rewarding job. I absolutely love it. I job shadowed my mom in seventh grade. She was a lunch lady,” Walters said. “I think I’ve always been meant to do this job. I couldn't imagine doing anything else.”
Walters’ enthusiasm is contagious.
The SNA release described Walters as “a motivating leader, speaking to employees and colleagues with a positive attitude, even in tough seasons of life. Under her leadership, staff have been cross-trained to fill in for each other when someone is out. She has fostered a feeling of teamwork among employees and promoted a high level of morale in the kitchen.”
“Megan Walters’ dedication to the school nutrition profession is evident in her extra efforts to support staff training and advancement as well as high morale among her team. These efforts combined with the care and dedication she shows her students make her a deserving candidate for this recognition,” said School Nutrition Association president Lori Adkins.
Walters was recognized as the Midwest Regional Manager of the Year during an online awards ceremony on May 2 in advance of School Lunch Hero Day, celebrated on May 5, to honor all of America’s dedicated school nutrition professionals. Walters’ accomplishments will also be highlighted in a special publication and promoted in School Nutrition Association’s annual Hero Day social media campaign on Facebook.com/TrayTalk and TrayTalk.org.
To learn more about school meals and the School Nutrition Association visit their website at SchoolNutrition.org/SchoolMeals.
