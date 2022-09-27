History took center stage over the weekend at the 35th annual Heritage Family Festival in New Richmond.
Soggy conditions Friday night did not dampen the spirits of folks who attended the traditional spaghetti dinner nor those trying to run that dinner off Saturday morning at the Heritage 5K Road Race.
Jack Ultzman finished with the best overall time at 22:03 while Edie Brennan finished as the top female runner with a time of 27:29.
A dry afternoon provided a perfect opportunity for history buffs of all ages to explore the Heritage Center campus while taking advantage of a farmers market, flea market, food tent, crafters show and car show.
Despite stiff competition from the ice cream and penny candy offerings at Ubet Store, a wedding dress collection at the Heritage Church, petting zoo complete with goats and geese, pioneer school class complete with teacher Chuck Rang at the Camp 9 School house, blacksmithing demonstration at the Log Barn and actual cannon firing by the Civil War Squad, the longest line all day long belonged to the stagecoach ride.
The New Richmond Preservation Society, Inc. is a nonprofit established in 1982. The campus consists of 11 historic buildings, an 11-acre trail system and includes a flea market and research library. The center hosts the Heritage Hillside Series, a weekly family entertainment program during the summer as well as tours by appointment.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.