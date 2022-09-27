New Richmond Heritage Days 2022

A stagecoach passes in front of the 1891 Lutheran Church at Heritage Days Saturday at the Heritage Center in New Richmond. 

 Tom Lindfors

History took center stage over the weekend at the 35th annual Heritage Family Festival in New Richmond. 

Soggy conditions Friday night did not dampen the spirits of folks who attended the traditional spaghetti dinner nor those trying to run that dinner off Saturday morning at the Heritage 5K Road Race.

Jack Ultzman finished with the best overall time at 22:03 while Edie Brennan finished as the top female runner with a time of 27:29.

A dry afternoon provided a perfect opportunity for history buffs of all ages to explore the Heritage Center campus while taking advantage of a farmers market, flea market, food tent, crafters show and car show.  

Despite stiff competition from the ice cream and penny candy offerings at Ubet Store, a wedding dress collection at the Heritage Church, petting zoo complete with goats and geese, pioneer school class complete with teacher Chuck Rang at the Camp 9 School house, blacksmithing demonstration at the Log Barn and actual cannon firing by the Civil War Squad, the longest line all day long belonged to the stagecoach ride. 

The New Richmond Preservation Society, Inc. is a nonprofit established in 1982. The campus consists of 11 historic buildings, an 11-acre trail system and includes a flea market and research library. The center hosts the Heritage Hillside Series, a weekly family entertainment program during the summer as well as tours by appointment. 

For more information, visit the Heritage Center website at: nrheritagecenter.org. 

Heritage Family Festival

1 of 13

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you