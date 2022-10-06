Representatives from New Richmond’s Youth Hockey Association appeared before City Council members at their monthly work session Monday night, Sept. 26, and described a challenging future for their organization both financially and facility wise.
“Our goal here tonight and going forward is to let you know that we have a problem which I think is also maybe not a city problem from the practical standpoint, but overall, if we don’t have hockey in this community I think it’s got consequences for the school, for the community itself, for tourism and people coming here. … It’s a real and dire issue unfortunately just because of the nature of where we are,” Association President Angela Olson warned.
As Olson described it, the existing facility located adjacent to the Centre, has exceeded its operating capacity and will require a major investment to temporarily remedy its failing ice situation and to purchase a new compressor just to operate in the coming season.
Prior to the pandemic, the association had been a part of talks with other organizations including the library, VFW and The Centre to consider the possibility of partnering up on a multi-use facility as a way to make financing more manageable for all of the organizations. Both the library and VFW have moved ahead with their projects while partnering with the Centre remains a possibility.
“We are out of time …We would like to partner with another organization such as the Center or any other private or public organization because if we go out on our own, we need about 5 acres and $15 million dollars,” Olson said.
The association currently has more teams and events than it has ice time available forcing some of the teams to skate part-time in Amery.
The association estimates that it needs at least a second sheet of ice and enough parking to accommodate up to 2500 people for any given competition.
The association estimates that it could build a second sheet of ice at its current location by using its outdoor ice at an estimated cost of $7 million dollars but that would not address the need for adequate parking.
The ice is failing due to refrigerant leaks in the system and a failing compressor, which have already cost the association between $80,000-$90,000 in repairs.
A matte which can be laid on top of the failing sheet to provide a skateable solution for the upcoming season along with a new compressor will cost just under $300,000, according to Olson.
“We do have a bandaid for next year, but we can’t wait so we do have to spend the money. We do have savings and we have fortunately been planning for this for a while,” Olson said.
The city owns the building and contributes $18,000 annually to defray the cost for utilities. It collects an additional $8,000 annually in rent that goes into an escrow account for future improvements. The current lease ends in 2030.
Alderman Mike Montelloo questioned how far along discussions within the association have progressed with regard to a building solution.
“Has there been any hard discussion, even just at the hockey association level, that has coalesced around an idea of, ‘Hey we think this could work for us?’” Montello asked.
Olson responded that it really comes down to two questions.
“Do we spend the money now at the current facility, have two sheets of ice and then figure out what the heck to do for parking … for $7-$10 million or build an entire new facility if we could acquire five acres of land for $15 million,” Olson said.
There is no design on the boards yet for a new facility with new ice and time is running out, according to Olson.
“What we know is that we need a new facility about double the size of ours, 5 acres, and our time is limited. We have a Band-Aid for about a year. After that I frankly don’t know what we’re going to be able to do with our current numbers. We don't want to have to turn kids away. I know hockey is one of the biggest draws of tourism and that means we’d lose those dollars too,” Olson said.
Wiedenfeld recognized
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld has been awarded the 2022 Jean B. Tyler Leader of the Future Award.
The award is conferred by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a statewide nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The forum provides informed analysis of critical policy issues affecting local governments, school districts, and the state of Wisconsin designed to encourage elected officials and community leaders to find effective, data-driven solutions to pressing policy challenges, and promote productive discussion among the public and private sectors.
The award recognizes a non-elected official in local government or a school district (40 years of age or under) who consistently exceeds ordinary expectations associated with his or her position in government and demonstrates individual excellence or innovation through everyday administration of services or programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.