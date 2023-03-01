St. Croix County Register of Deeds Beth Pabst is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. Several St. Croix County residents as well as others across Wisconsin have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Direct” which has the title “County Deed Records.”
In this mailer, they urge you to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.” Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty.
The letter asks for a response to the notice by a certain date and threatens that failing to respond could result in a potential loss of coverage. It is recommended these letters be ignored and discarded.
“Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam,” Pabst said.
A home warranty is a renewable home service plan that offers discounted repair and replacement services for applicable household appliances and systems. It is not the same as homeowners’ insurance, which protects policyholders against damage to personal property or the structure during events such as fire or theft.
Not everyone chooses to have a home warranty. If you are interested in purchasing a home warranty with a legitimate company, it is strongly encouraged to do thorough research and check with the Better Business Bureau for reputable companies.
