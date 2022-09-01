The pandemic put a lot into perspective. For Angela Mann, an occupational therapist, it was a matter of the best educational experience for her children.
After doing some research, she learned quite a bit about the importance of play and nature in a child's learning.
Mann was home with her children from March 2020 through September 2021 for virtual learning and homeschooling. Her two older kids, Braden, 11, and Ella, 7, were able to go back to school last fall but Claire, 5, stayed home for preschool and of course the youngest, Luna, 2, wasn’t at the age quite yet.
According to a publication in the Natural Library of Medicine, “the positive effects of nature exposure include improved cognitive functioning (including increased concentration, greater attention capacities, and higher academic performance), better motor coordination, reduced stress levels, increased social interaction with adults and other children, and improved social skills.”
After moving to Hudson about five years ago with Mann’s family landed on a piece of land with a canopy of forest surrounding the grounds and green space fit for exploring.
That land is now part of the family home and HOPE Grove, an organization that offers nature based, therapeutic and free play groups designed to promote a child’s resilience, curiosity and growth. There is a small pasture for three goats, a tree house, a wooded path winding around the property, a mud kitchen and various swings, forts and climbing contraptions all for child’s play.
Mann knew her four children would benefit from the opportunity to learn on and from the property, so “why not offer it to more kids?” she said.
Though her professional history is occupational therapy with elderly adults, Mann wanted to transfer some of that knowledge into a program for children.
HOPE Grove is not an occupational therapy program, but rather a place informed by it.
Occupation therapy assists people in “recuperating from physical or mental illness that encourages rehabilitation through the performance of activities required in daily life,” and Mann wanted this place to be one for people of all abilities.
Placing children in natural environments with peers of their own and different ages, as well as different abilities, encourages growth and development in different ways.
Two of Mann’s children, Claire and Ella, showed me how they made four rope swings on part of a climbing dome in the yard. They had scavenged the rope from an old tree fort and tied them up so as to have swings inside the dome.
Mann knows the importance of allowing children to have unstructured play time and it is creativity and teamwork like this that comes out of it.
The programs offered by HOPE Grove give children that time. To supplement some of that time, Mann puts together nature scavenger hunts or crafts inspired by the environment.
During the first 12 months of the program, which started in the summer of 2021, HOPE Grove served 50 families. This summer, HOPE Grove continued with a one week nature camp as well as a six week summer session and has served 35 families so far.
This fall, HOPE Grove will offer a few different fall groups, including ages 0 to 4 and preschool ages 3 to 5.
As a mother of four, Mann knows that having many children can be challenging, so HOPE Grove’s programs don’t exclude siblings of different ages.
Additionally, HOPE Grove has recently partnered with St. Croix and Pierce counties to alleviate some of the financial burden for qualifying families.
Much of the program is run by volunteers, but Mann still aims to keep the adult to child ratio at 1-to-3. Previously, Mann has worked with students pursuing occupational therapy, retired people and adults looking to spend time outside and with kids, but is always looking for more interested folks.
For the children and the adults alike, HOPE Grove offers an opportunity to strengthen social skills with people of different ages and abilities, while capturing the learning opportunities that come from our outdoor environments.
