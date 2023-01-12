Hot Air Affair is heating up for another season of ballooning.
First on the agenda of festivities is the kick off party, showcasing this year’s theme, “Experience the Magic.”
The 34th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair celebration will be held on Feb. 3-5, but the kick off comes weeks before, with plenty of fun countdown events to keep all excited.
Find details on these events, as well as the many other Hot Air Affair weekend events at HudsonHotAirAffair.com/Schedule or visit Hudson Hot Air Affair on Facebook and Instagram.
Launch party
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 14.
Location: The Real Magic House, 904 Sixth St. Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Reservations: Make required reservations at TheRealMagicHouse.com/Events.
Enjoy this magical kick off to the Hudson Hot Air Affair featuring local artists, a scavenger hunt, live music and fun surprises around every corner. This event is for all ages.
Breakfast crafts
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 21.
Location: Dicks Bar and Grill, 111 Walnut St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Have breakfast, see a hot air balloon basket and enjoy a free art event for the kids.
Candlelight hike and ski
Time: 4-9 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 21.
Location: YMCA Camp St. Croix RCU Discovery Center, 345 Riverview Drive, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Candle-lit trails for cross-country skiing and hiking. Trails are not groomed. This event is sponsored by PCK Foundation. Service animals only.
Canvas party painting class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Location: The Real Magic House, 904 Sixth St., Hudson.
Cost: $45 for the class and supplies.
Reservations: See HudsonHotAirAffair.com/Schedule for details on how to make a mandatory reservation.
Audrey Martin will hold a Hudson Hot Air Affair canvas party painting class featuring a magic themed picture.
Taste of Hot Air Affair
Time: 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28.
Location: White Eagle Golf Club,
Cost: $25-$50.
Tickets: Available online at hudson-lions-club.square.site or at WESTconsin Credit Union, 1601 Maxwell Drive, Hudson.
Don’t miss the “Experience the Magic” Taste of Hot Air Affair fundraiser for the Hudson Lions Club. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with hot appetizers, cheese and sweets, live music by Boondoggle, a free photo booth, silent auction, wine pull and more.
