HUDSON — Did you grow up loving the Hot Air Affair’s balloon celebration? Did you move to town and find out Hudson hosts the premier winter hot air balloon rally in the Midwest? Would you like to see this community tradition continue?
The Hot Air Affair is seeking new volunteers. An open house will run 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the Hudson House Grand Hotel. Find out how to join the teams working on events, securing hot air balloon pilot participation, selling merchandise and doing other tasks that make the celebration possible.
Stop in anytime during the two hours, register for prizes and enjoy some snacks.
