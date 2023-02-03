First Friday
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 3.
Location: Seasons Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
More information: Featuring ceramic artists Kate Fisher, Delores Fortuna, Luci Haas, Helen Otterson, Brittany Polzin and Colleen Riley, join Seasons Gallery for its February Firsts Friday to celebrate these six talented female ceramic artists.
With the help of Riley, Seasons has invited six talented and accomplished female stoneware and porcelain ceramic artists from the region. Each brings a unique approach and artistic vision to her work. The exhibit will be an exciting intermingling of ideas and forms.
Join on Friday for artful conversation, live music and refreshments.
The exhibit will remain on view until Feb. 26.
Casino Night
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 4
Location: Kilkarney Hills Golf Course
Cost: $50
More information: Join Our Neighbors' Place for a fun night out. Casino Night will include table games blackjack and poker, live music from Half Shebang, heavy appetizers and desserts throughout the evening, silent auction, a drink ticket, wine raffle and 50/50 raffle drawing.
Purchase tickets online at ourneighborsplace.org or at the Day Center, 122 West Johnson Street, River Falls.
Proceeds support Our Neighbors Place programming, like the EDay Center, closet, backpack program and transitional housing.
Our Neighbors' Place is a nonprofit providing help and hope to anyone in Pierce and St. Croix counties who is struggling to meet their basic needs.
Spotlight
Hudson Hot Air Affair
Hudson Hot Air Affair is ready for takeoff.
More than 30 balloonists from five states will travel to Hudson this weekend, Feb. 3-5, 2023, to share the spectacle and excitement of the sport of hot air ballooning.
All details can be found at hudsonhotairaffair.com or find Hudson Hot Air Affair on social media.
Balloon launches
Hot air balloon flights are at the whim of mother nature. Flight decisions will be posted as they become available, so be sure to keep an eye out each morning.
Flight conditions require light winds less than 6 mph, good visibility and sunshine or high cloud ceilings.
Things that deter take off include winds over 8 mph, no wind at all, poor visibility, snow, rain and low cloud ceilings.
All launches are scheduled to take place at E.P. Rock Elementary School, 340 13th St. They are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7:35 a.m. An optional flight at 3 p.m. on Saturday is also scheduled.
Events
Friday, Feb. 3
Torchlight parade: At 7 p.m., floats and balloon baskets will make their way down Second Street and will feature prizes for the best overall parade unit, the best unit by hot air balloonist, the best “Experience the Magic” themed unit and the best kazoo marching band. Hot air balloon pilots and crews will display blasts of fire.
Fireworks: Immediately after the parade, enjoy fireworks over Lakefront Park and the St. Croix River.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Pancake breakfast: The Masonic Lodge #56, 209 Locust St., will host a pancake breakfast, complete with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, beverages from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children under 12. Takeout is available.
Food drive: From 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Hudson Food Cupboard will be collecting non-perishable items and cash donations at at E.P. Rock, 340 13th St.
Craft fair: From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., find crafts and souvenirs in the E.P. Rock gym. Hot food and drinks available in cafeteria by local non-profit groups. Visit the photo booth to have your commemorative “Experience the Magic” photo taken for a fee.
Bean bag tournament: Hop and Barrel Brewing Company, 310 Second St., is hosting a bean bag tournament 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check in is at 10 a.m. Details and pre registration can be found at the Hudson Lions Club website.
Octagon House: The Octagon House Museum will have an open house, 1004 Third St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn about the history of Hudson and the Moffat-Hughes family. Tours are $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, military and AAA; $8 for children kindergarten through twelfth grade; $40 for families of four or more. Check out the Shoppe in the Carriage House to find unique gifts while you're there.
Balloon cookie class: Gather at Grande Fete, 512 Second St., to celebrate Hot Air Affair by baking cookies with professional baker Diane Hirte. Learn how to easily create and decorate beautiful sugar cookies in balloon shapes. You will be able to take home some goodies plus your own cookie cutter to make more at home. This class is part demonstration as well as participation.
The 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is for kids 12 and up and adults.
Proceeds from this class will go to support the Hudson Hot Air Balloon committee.
Cost is $25 and registration is required for both programs at grandfeteshop.com.
River Dunk: From 12-2 p.m. find bold souls at the Lakefront Park Beach as they dunk into the frigid St. Croix to raise funds for St. Croix Valley nonprofits. To register a team visit StCroixRiverDunk.com.
Kite society: The Minnesota Kite Society can be found on the grounds of E.P. Rock from 12-2:30 p.m. to provide a kite ground display, stunt kite demonstrations and show off fighter kites. Kites for all ages will be for sale.
Smoosh board: Head over to E.P. Rock school grounds at 1 p.m. for Hot Air Affair’s wackiest winter sport. With four people strapped onto two Smashboards, the site is worth bracing the cold. Prizes for each member of the competition winning team and also individual prizes for the best “Experience the Magic” team costumes. Smooshboards can be available, but you are highly encouraged to make your own for the competition. Text or call John Knutson at 651-210-7858 for questions. The registration fee is $10 per team.
Ice carving: At 1 p.m. an award-winning ice carver will begin to turn a big block of ice into a magical masterpiece.
Bingo: From 2-5 p.m., partake in the bingo fundraiser for the Hudson Boosters at the Village Inn Sports Bar and Grill, 723 Sixth St., North Hudson. The money raised will benefit youth sports programs in Hudson. There is a fee for this program.
Moon Glow or Field of Fire: At 6:30 p.m. head over to E.P. Rock as hot air balloons light up the dark so bring your camera for this spectacular event. In case of windy weather, Moon Glow becomes the Field of Fire.
Parking is available at Hudson United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel Ave., on Feb. 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. with shuttle service to the Moon Glow. Accepting free will donations for shuttle service and parking. Stop inside the church for hot chocolate and a treat from 5-8:30 p.m.
Pure Imagination cabaret: The Real Magic House, 904 Sixth St., will hosts “Pure Imagination,” a moonlight cabaret, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Be transported into a dazzling atmosphere of vintage carnival magic with a vaudeville inspired swing and jazz band, a fire spinning show, live painting, and other fantastical performances. This is a ticketed event. Details and reservations at TheRealMagicHouse.com/Events.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Fat bike: At noon, witness or participate in the fat bike race at Lakefront Park at noon. Online registration required.
Kids ice fishing: From 1-3 p.m., bring the kiddos for ice fishing on Perch Lake, 501 Perch Lake Road, near the boat landing by Homestead Park. Equipment and mentors on site. Giveaways for all the participants.
Activities
Bloody Mary crawl
Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, taste test bloody Mary's and vote for your favorite. All new this year—the first ever Hudson Hot Air Affair Bloody Mary crawl, featuring ten participating destinations. Vote for your favorite Bloody Mary during Hot Air Affair weekend and you could win a prize of Tonka Vodka from The Cellars Wines & Spirits and Miss Mary’s Bloody Mary Mix from Grand Fête.
Special prices on Bloody Marys all weekend plus non-alcoholic and zero-alcohol Bloody Mary mocktails available too.
Visit these participating Hudson eating and drinking establishments and vote for your favorite Hot Air Affair Bloody Mary. Here's who is participating:
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse, 517 Second St.
Black Rooster Bistro, 516 Second St.
Dick’s Bar & Grill, 111 Walnut St.
Grand Fête, 512 Second St.
Hudson Bowling Center and Plaza Lounge, 1801 Ward Ave.
Jonesy’s Local Bar & Grill, 1801 Ward Ave.
Lucky Guys Distilling, 101 Second St.
Post American Eatery, 225 Locust St.
The Empourium, 736 Rodeo Dr.
Ziggy’s Live Music, Bar & Restaurant, 302 Second S.
Voting opens on Friday and ends on Sunday at 11:59 pm. Vote here. No limit on number of times crawlers can vote. Must be 21 or older to participate.
Balloon artist
World-famous balloon artist Charly Markert will join the Hudson Hot Air Affair to display his balloons.
Markert became interested in balloon art after seeing hot air balloons at the Minneapolis Aquatennial many years ago. An artist since childhood, Market attended the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles, California. He served as a paratrooper and while on base in Germany, Market studied with German artists. After his military service, he worked for Pacific Outdoor Advertising where he trained to paint intricate billboards.
Charly came to Minneapolis to work for Naegele, painting backdrops for the theater for ballet companies. His billboard and backdrop training lead him to painting hot air balloons. Market’s first balloon artwork was the Golden Grahams balloon for Matt Wiederkehr at Wiederkehr balloon port in Lakeland in 1979. He moved to Chanhassen, Minnesota where he refurbished a barn to use as his art studio and painted 50 balloons during his career.
The Markert balloons coming to Hot Air Affair include Le Grande Carousel which was inspired by the hand carved carousels that he would ride as a child growing up near Coney Island in New York. Market’s King Tut balloon was commissioned by an archaeologist and is inspired by King Tutankhamun and Nefertiti. Amadeus is an amazing celebration of the Baroque era of art and is Market’s crowning achievement which took over a year to complete.
Market’s son Tim is bringing the balloons to Hudson for this year’s theme.
Another special balloon coming this year is the Montgolfier, a 1983 replica of the historic 1783 Montgolfier brothers’ balloon. It was hand made by Dave and Sue Johnson of Minneapolis and has appeared in Hudson several times.
Education program
Learn how the beautiful hot air balloons fly in the Hudson Hot Air Affair with a printable educational booklet. Visit hudsonhotairaffair.com/schedule to download.
Geocaching
Try geocaching throughout the Hudson area. Visit geocaching.com for coordinates of winter friendly geocaches in Hudson and the St. Croix Valley. New geocaches are hidden in the immediate Hudson area.
For more information on geocaching, stop by the E.P. Rock cafeteria at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 to meet local geocachers and learn about the fun, family adventure of geocaching. Equipment will be shown and you’ll learn how to get coordinates and search for hidden treasures. Bring your questions.
Bird watching
Look for trumpeter swans and eagles on the St. Croix River as you ski, snowshoe and snowmobile nearby.
Shopping
Some of the shops, destinations and restaurants of Hudson and the surrounding area invite you to check out their winter offerings. Look for special promotions and events ideal for your winter outings in the Hudson area.
Prize drop fundraiser
At 2 p.m., the Hudson Area Public Library will be at the E.P. Rock school grounds for a fundraiser. $5 tickets will be available at the library prior to the Hot Air Affair or on the launch field and school cafeteria during the festivities on Saturday, Feb. 4. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize, $50 for second place and $25 for third prize.
