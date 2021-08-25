As area students prepare to head back to school, local districts are planning for the year with COVID-19, and the fast-spreading Delta variant, in mind.
A federal order is in place requiring masks on public transportation, including school buses, but other decisions and potential precautions have been left up to individual school districts to decide in Wisconsin.
Here’s an overview of each local district as of this week.
Hudson School District
Masks required: No
Social distancing: No
Virtual learning option available: Yes
Full activities and sports: Yes
Visitors allowed: Essential only
Quick look
Hudson has approved a back-to-school blueprint that includes optional masking, no limitations on sports or other events and the return of field trips. At the request of the school board, administration is developing a matrix based on district COVID-19 case numbers to help determine if and when masking would become required.
The district will no longer handle contact tracing. That responsibility will go back to the St. Croix County Public Health Department.
Synchronous learning will not be used for any absences this year.
The district’s plan will be reviewed regularly and changed if needed.
River Falls School District
Masks required: Yes
Social distancing: Yes
Virtual learning option available: Yes
Full activities and sports: Yes
Visitors allowed: at the discretion of the building principal
Quick look
River Falls approved an updated Wildcat Roadmap for the upcoming school year. The multilayer approach is designed to mitigate and prevent COVID-19.
The board approved mask requirements for preschool and kindergarten through grade 12, stipulating that there will be no required quarantine for close contact tracing of COVID positive individuals. Family will be notified if a child is close-contact traced and request that they be monitored for symptoms.
The board will continue to monitor case numbers and recommendations from public health officials. The district’s plan will be reviewed regularly and changed if needed.
New Richmond School District
Masks required: No
Social distancing: 3 feet as reasonably possible
Virtual learning option available: No
Full activities and sports: Yes
Visitors allowed: For school business or by principal approval only
Quick look
The district approved its Tiger Launch plan that includes optional masking, the return of field trips and continued social distancing as possible.
Either the district or the St. Croix County Public Health will notify families if their child had a close contact with a positive case. Those who have been vaccinated are automatically exempt from isolating following a close contact. Students who are isolated will use either Google classroom, Zoom or hard copies at the teacher and administration discretion.
In the case of a major outbreak, the district will revisit masking and other protocols, institute a hybrid learning model if needed or institute a remote learning model if needed.
The plan is a constant work in progress and subject to change.
St. Croix Central School District
Masks required: No
Social distancing: No
Virtual learning option available: Yes
Full activities and sports: Yes
Visitors allowed: Yes, subject to health screening
Quick look
The St. Croix Central plan brings a focus on in-person learning with priorities of safety and flexibility.
St. Croix County will conduct contact tracing, and the district will identify close contacts for school events. Close contacts who are asymptomatic will not be required to quarantine. Students who are quarantined will have virtual activities, livestream or recorded lessons available.
The plan cannot address every scenario, and real-time issues will be addressed as they come up .
