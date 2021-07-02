HUDSON — Four young women were crowned the new Hudson Ambassadors on Thursday, July 1.
Sydney Warren, Sophia Huber, Paige Hurtgen and Megan Erickson will take on the titles as the 2021-2022 Hudson Ambassadors.
The four were among eight candidates competing. Candidates spent 80 hours of preparation ahead of the coronation.
The Hudson Ambassadors represent the city of Hudson throughout the next year, visiting other towns, volunteering and more.
The 2020 Ambassadors said their thanks and farewells as their reign came to an end after a year that looked a little different due to the pandemic. Marissa Brown, Andrea Beyer, Gabby Maack and Madilynn Miller all gave their final waves in crown and gown.
