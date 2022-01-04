The first baby of 2022 born in Hudson arrived at 9:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Rowan Allan Hendrick made his New Year debut in the Hudson Hospital & Clinic Birth Center, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches. Parents Kiley and Charlie Hendrick, from Hudson, said the whole team involved with their care had been amazing.
Westfields Hospital & Clinic welcomed the first baby born in New Richmond in 2022. Lainey May Aarthun was the first baby of the New Year to be born at Westfields. She arrived at 12:42 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 to proud parents Baley Webster and Jorde Aarthun (as well as big sister Quinn, who was also born at Westfields six years ago), of New Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.