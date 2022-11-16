The Hudson Area Library Foundation is looking to raise $100,000 to keep the library afloat during 2023.
“Before the pandemic, the Hudson Area Library Foundation primarily focused on fundraising to help support the library programming for all ages for the entire year,” Tricia Christiansen, Hudson Area Library Foundation marketing chair, said.
Things like genealogy for adults, teen cooking classes or the much beloved summer reading programs were supported directly by the foundation. A typical campaign would bring in between $40,000 and $50,000.
The foundation has shifted its priorities as the joint area library will cease to exist as such and is en route to becoming a stand-alone city library, as the town of St. Joseph, town of Hudson and Village of North Hudson recently voted not to renew their participation.
That shift will not happen until 2024; therefore, a funding gap is projected to occur from now until then.
The foundation sat down with the library board and Friends of the Hudson Public Library to identify the needs during this critical transition period and determine how the three entities could collaborate best to fulfill those needs.
Friends of the Hudson Area Library primarily raises funds through the sale of donated and withdrawn books in its bookstore on the second floor of the library. It is open during library hours.
The foundation has decided to double its fundraising efforts and raise $100,000. These funds will go toward ensuring the continuation of programming, staff support and library hours.
The Friends of the Hudson Area Library have pledged a major gift for 2023 that will enable the library to remain open during the same hours during the first six months of the year.
“There have been so many hurdles over the last few years that we’ve tried to support: the pandemic, then the storm repairs, now the shift in funding and that’s all on top of the normal staff turnover everyone is experiencing,” Christiansen said. “This year the Library Foundation is trying to step up and do things differently so that our entire greater Hudson area can experience the library in as much of a pre pandemic way as possible.”
The first campaign goal is to bring in funds, but another effort is to raise overall support and awareness for the library and the people who run it, Christiansen said.
Starting this month, the foundation will send out nearly 14,000 mailers to local residents, past donors and businesses to ask for contributions. First State Bank and Trust, Heywood Cari and Anderson, and Vallis Advisers offered to cover all costs of the campaign to make sure every dollar donated goes to the library.
“Our community has not disappointed us in the past,” Christiansen said. “If everyone who received a mailer donated just $10, we’d hit our goal.”
Realistically, Christiansen and the foundation know not everyone is able to monetarily contribute. On the backside of the mailer is a poster. The foundation invites the community to hang the poster at work, in your window or post a photo on social media. It includes a QR code that will take people directly to the online donation page when scanned.
Additionally, one of the houses on the Hudson Christmas Tour of Homes has dedicated a room on the tour to library awareness with foundation information visitors can take.
This isn’t the first round of donations the foundation has made to keep the library going at such a capacity, either.
Just in the knick of time, the foundation made a donation to keep the library open on Mondays in 2022. It had had a record breaking fundraising year, hitting $90,000 in late December 2021, meaning there were additional funds even after paying for library programs and special projects.
The 2022 budget was supplemented by $15,000 from the Friends of the Library and $5,000 from the Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club as well.
It was evident, in that moment, that support for the library and its success was there.
“Anyone who has raised their kids at the library or found their new friend group through the craft programs or the book clubs knows that it is hard to make connections in a community you are not from originally,” Christiansen said. “The library is our one local resource that serves all generations at no cost. The free Wi-Fi is critical for some teens, and some local grandparents have shared it’s the one place they can afford to bring their grandkids every single day for an activity.”
The library is more than a building filled with books.
“It’s about creating connections for all of our Hudson area generations,” Hudson Area Library Foundation President Sam Cari said.
The details
Despite the storm, pandemics and the loss of three partner municipalities, communities are still using the library. Here are just a few statistics that show how the Hudson library is doing and compared to other libraries in the IFLS Library System, which is the state-funded support agency for 53 public libraries in a 10-county area of west-central Wisconsin.
1,000 new cardholders were added to the Hudson library in just the first half of 2022.
39,000 ebook checkouts this year. That’s the second-highest number of all libraries in the entire IFLS system.
65,000 uses of the library's Wi-Fi in 2021 – that's the highest use in the entire IFLS system. The extended, off-site Wi-Fi allowed 17,200 of those uses to occur during overnight hours, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
203,000 items were circulated in 2021, even with the storm closure. That number is close to the Hudson library’s pre-pandemic circulation levels.
Where to donate
Visit hudsonarealibraryfoundation.org/donate to make an online donation.
Checks should be made out to the Hudson Area Library Foundation and sent to 700 First Street, Hudson, WI 54016.
