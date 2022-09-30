In the quiet, insulated early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin native Gary Hines was feeling restless. His wife, Jean, suggested that he sit down and write some stories from his life
to share with their daughters. Nearly three years later, that small collection of stories has blossomed into a full-blown memoir titled “A River of Memories: A Midwestern Boy Lives Out His Dreams,” published in September through the Write Place, Inc.
“This book was written as a letter to my girls, Tara, Bretta and Jessie,” Hines said. “I found that at age 75, grabbing memories out of the past is a lot like fishing. Just when you think you’ve got something, it slips away. Occasionally, you drag one in and savor the moment. Then whoosh … a flood of memories flows in like water down a rushing river.”
That image gave Hines’ memoir, and first book, its title. The story starts in 1945 with the author’s birth in Ellsworth. From there, Hines recounts his many youthful adventures and mishaps, from childhood to his days as a prep school rebel.
He also tells the story of his unconventional educational path from college dropout to PhD in counseling psychology, and he closes the narrative with a touching portrait of his family’s happily ever after in their beloved home on Lake Mallalieu.
A River of Memories is available for purchase on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com.
