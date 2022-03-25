Collaboration is key to success. Nonprofits in Hudson are starting to take leaps to make that collaboration sustainable and the standard.
The Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs and Operation Help have spent the last year working towards the ultimate collaboration – a co-location.
The Norlake Inc. building, 727 Second St., at the crossroads of Second and Elm, will be the new home of the two nonprofits.
For years, Hudson Area Backpack and Operation Help have been hearing the same thing from large funders. They’ve been asking for greater collaboration between Hudson nonprofits.
A co-location is Operation Help and Hudson Area Backpack’s answer to that request.
“The idea was born out of the pandemic,” said Kris Knott, chair of the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs. The disparity between basic living costs and available income increased during the pandemic. Putting services under one roof alleviates additional barriers to receiving services.
Instead of sending someone who comes to pick up groceries to a separate location for housing assistance, Hudson Area Backpack can send them upstairs to Operation Help.
These two Hudson nonprofits aren’t reinventing the wheel, though. Stillwater and Hastings both have similar models, where they house nonprofits offering different services within the same location, easing access for customers.
It is logical to assume, Knott said, that easing access will increase awareness in the community of the programs, hopefully leading to more engagement with those who need the available services.
On top of sustaining collaboration, the space will also sustain itself, financially.
A group of generous individuals purchased the building to give the nonprofits time to run a capital campaign, which is currently underway. Once $1.3 million is raised, Operation Help and the Backpack Program will purchase the building back from the group of individuals.
The goal for the capital campaign is about $2.2 million, which will include building renovations, elevator and exterior work.
Both Operation Help and Hudson Area Backpack are overwhelmed by the support and the volunteer spirit of the Hudson community.
Despite her role as board chair, Knott has been on the front lines of the work at the backpack program. People have always been willing to do whatever they can to help, she said.
This sentiment was echoed by Operation Help Board Chair, Bjorn Nesvold.
On the main level of the building, a for-profit tenant will pay rent, which will contribute to monthly building costs.
Additionally, not all of the space that will house the Hudson Area Backpack and Operation Help will be used, so they are interested in bringing in another compatible nonprofit to fill the leftover space.
Since both organizations have been running smoothly in spaces as-is, there is not a deadline on moving into the new location, Nesvold said. However, the goal is to be at 727 Second St. by the end of the year.
Both programs are excited and hopeful about what this move will bring to the Hudson community.
“Better collaboration means better service,” Knott said. “It’s the wave of the future.”
If you’d like to donate to the capital campaign, visit Operation HELP or the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs websites. When leaving a donation, specify in the comment section, specifically note if you’d like your donation to be used towards the capital campaign.
