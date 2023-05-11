Wisconsin State Assembly Representative Shannon Zimmerman attended a Hudson Board of Education meeting in January. Since then, Megan Rozowski was elected to join in representing the district on the board of education and crafted a follow up letter highlighting what the board hopes Zimmerman, and the state, will support in regards to school funding legislation.
“As the Joint Committee on Finance continues to work on budget priorities for the coming biennium, we urge you to invest in K-12 education,” the letter says. “High rates of inflation, coupled with a frozen revenue limit and declining enrollment, have created budgetary challenges in the Hudson School District.”
The letter drafted by Rozowski was approved and will be signed by the other six board members.
The letter focuses on per pupil funding, special education funding and revenue limits.
“We hope you will be a strong voice for increasing general per pupil funding and revenue limits by $650 in fiscal year 2024 and another $350 in fiscal year 2025. Additionally, we urge you to support an increase in the special education reimbursement rate and to create a penny tax that would fund capital projects and building maintenance at schools.”
The current state funding formula limits district’s like Hudson, which have higher property values and histories of under levying.
“Over the past decades, the school board has chosen to under levy at times when the funds were not needed. The operating referendum HSD had on the April ballot did not pass. This puts the district in a difficult decision where we now need to consider budget cuts that could make it harder to retain and attract quality teachers and staff, increase class sizes, and possibly cut programs, course offerings, and extracurriculars that we know are good for student outcomes.”
Board elections
Jamie Johnson was re-elected by the members of the Hudson Board of Education to serve as the board’s president at the organizational meeting Monday, May 8.
Bob Baumann was re-elected to serve as vice president.
Heather Logelin was re-elected to serve as treasurer.
Kate Garza was elected to serve as clerk.
Quick hits
The board approved the issuance and awarding of the sale of $29 million bond anticipation notes; and the authorization of the issuance and sale of the $29 million general obligation bond in lieu of the passing of the capital referendum.
The Hudson School District was awarded its 13th Best Community for Music Education recognition through the National Association of Music Merchants.
Six foreign exchange students were hosted at the Hudson High School during the 2022-23 school year. They hailed from France, Brazil, Poland, Thailand, Italy and Switzerland. “It was a pleasure to study in a place so good and so welcoming,” one student said. Two Hudson students will be returning home from their exchange programs in Sweden and Denmark.
District educators Kelly Hackbarth Miller and Samantha Peterson were awarded Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow awards.
A number of individuals, including parents and students, spoke during public input in support of Hudson High School band teacher Nick Syman and the full time position that has recently been cut to 1.5. Syman has accepted a full-time position at Hudson Middle School. The speakers voiced support for the music programs throughout the district.
A Hudson High School student requested the expansion of diversity, equity and inclusion training in the district after experiencing numerous racist incidents that have gone under addressed. Her comments come after other parents have made similar requests to the board during previous public input.
